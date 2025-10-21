CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST DECLARES OCTOBER CASH DISTRIBUTION

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Oct 21, 2025

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent Trust Company, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (the "Trust") (NYSE: CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.075205 per unit, payable on November 17, 2025, to unitholders of record on October 31, 2025. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.

Underlying Sales





Volumes (a) 


Average Price



Oil

(Bbls)


Gas

(Mcf)


Oil

(per Bbl)


Gas

(per Mcf)


Current Month Distribution


12,000


80,000


$67.13


$4.79


Prior Month Distribution


14,000


111,000


$63.13


$3.17


(a)  

Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income. Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.












Excess Costs
XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that excess costs increased by $72,000 on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. However, these excess costs did not reduce net proceeds from the remaining conveyances. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests total $5,232,000, including accrued interest of $1,405,000.

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that excess costs increased by $6,000 on properties underlying the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests. However, these excess costs did not reduce net proceeds from the remaining conveyances. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests total $6,000.

For more information on the Trust, including the annual tax information, distribution amounts, and historical press releases, please visit our website at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

SOURCE Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

