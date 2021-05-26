Crossbeam Launches Partner Cloud

PHILADELPHIA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crossbeam, the world's first and most powerful partner ecosystem platform, announced the launch of its Partner Cloud. A groundbreaking ecosystem revenue accelerator, the Partner Cloud bridges the gap between how customers get partner data out of Crossbeam and into their tools, technologies, and broader teams - at scale.

"The Partner Cloud launch reinforces our core vision of Crossbeam as a system of record for partner data," said Bob Moore, CEO and Co-Founder of Crossbeam. "We don't just power the secure exchange of data between partners — we create value from that data by routing it to the systems where work gets done."

Partnerships aren't meant to be siloed to a small team — they exist to be force multipliers that impact an organization horizontally, from sales to marketing to product and beyond. Partner technology needs to follow suit, bringing the right data from a company's partner ecosystem into the hands of its entire team.

Enter Crossbeam's Partner Cloud: the world's first ecosystem revenue accelerator, advancing how partners get value out of Crossbeam and into their tools, technologies, and go-to-market teams. Armed with this data, partner leaders can now impact every branch of the org chart, taking on new and powerful decision-making roles, executing on their growth strategies, and more accurately measuring success.

"This is the first time partner data has been available to enable inter-company collaboration," said Chris Samila, Vice President of Partnerships at Crossbeam. "We're excited to see this new data stream take flight as it's truly a game-changer for how teams capture and scale both partner-sourced and influenced revenue."

Crossbeam's Partner Cloud houses powerful integrations between complementary products like RollWorks, Slack, HubSpot, and Medallia Strikedeck to unlock new go-to-market opportunities and co-selling motions for partnership teams. Key use cases include:

Partner data for Account Based Marketing: The Crossbeam and RollWorks integration helps marketers leverage partner data to create targeted account lists, focus ad spend to reach key decision makers at overlapping accounts, and run campaigns to drive integration adoption

Partner data for inter-company collaboration: The Crossbeam and Slack integration helps teams bring partner data into Slack Connect channels to easily collaborate with partners and act on shared opportunities when it matters most

Partner Data for marketing teams: The Crossbeam and HubSpot integration allows users to synchronize HubSpot as a data source and leverage iPaaS solutions to arm marketers with partner data to execute co-marketing activities

Partner data for customer experiences: The Crossbeam and Medallia Strikedeck integration helps customer success professionals use partner data to identify opportunities, drive integration adoption, and easily collaborate on mutual accounts

To learn more about Crossbeam's Partner Cloud, visit partnercloud.crossbeam.com or contact [email protected].

About Crossbeam:

Crossbeam is the world's first and most powerful partner ecosystem platform. We act as a data escrow service that finds overlapping customers and prospects with partners while keeping data private and secure.

For more information about Crossbeam visit: crossbeam.com

Media Contact:

Amanda Groves

Director of Product Marketing

[email protected]

(215) 776-3875

SOURCE Crossbeam

Related Links

http://www.crossbeam.com

