CrossCheck Media Inc. Announces Launch of the Biz Talk Today TV App

New Streaming Platform Expands Global Access to Premier Business, Finance, Politics, Sports & Entertainment Programming

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCheck Media Inc., the innovative media company behind Biz Talk Today TV (BTT), today officially announced the launch of the Biz Talk Today TV app, now available for download on both Apple and Android devices worldwide. The app delivers live and on-demand access to BTT's rapidly growing lineup of premium television programming focused on business, investing, economics, politics, law, sports betting, artificial intelligence, and pop culture.

Biz Talk Today TV is a cutting-edge business and media platform where business talks and ideas soar. Through its growing lineup of original programming, Biz Talk Today TV brings audiences premium conversations on Wall Street, investing, economics, entrepreneurship, politics, law, sports betting, and pop culture — featuring respected strategists, CEOs, economists, journalists, investors, and thought leaders from across the globe.

As consumer viewing habits continue shifting toward digital streaming platforms, the Biz Talk Today TV app provides audiences with direct access to high-quality, engaging content anytime and anywhere. The app further strengthens CrossCheck Media's expanding global footprint across streaming television, podcasts, and digital publishing.

The Biz Talk Today TV platform features a diverse lineup of original programs hosted by prominent market strategists, economists, media personalities, sports analysts, and business leaders. Popular shows include The Money Path, Financial Compass, Hatfield Economics, Wayve Wire, Power Hour, Buy Hold Sell, and Madden On The Line.

"Our mission has always been to build a modern media platform that delivers intelligent, entertaining, and impactful content directly to audiences across the globe," said Todd M. Schoenberger, Chief Executive Officer of CrossCheck Media Inc. "The launch of the Biz Talk Today TV app represents a major milestone for our company as we continue expanding our reach beyond traditional television and legacy business networks. Consumers want instant access to credible information, compelling personalities, and dynamic conversations — and that's exactly what BTT delivers."

The app allows viewers to stream live broadcasts, watch archived interviews and market analysis, and stay connected to breaking financial and business news in real time. Programming is designed to appeal to investors, entrepreneurs, business professionals, sports enthusiasts, and consumers seeking thoughtful commentary and engaging discussions on today's most important topics.

In addition to mobile access on Apple and Android devices, Biz Talk Today TV content is also available across major connected television platforms, including AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, and additional streaming services.

CrossCheck Media continues to aggressively expand its media ecosystem through strategic growth across video streaming, audio podcasts, and digital publishing initiatives, including The American Wealth Brief and other financial media properties.

For more information and to download the Biz Talk Today TV app, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

About CrossCheck Media Inc.

CrossCheck Media Inc. is an American media and publishing company specializing in streaming television, podcasts, and digital media content. Through Biz Talk Today TV and its expanding portfolio of media brands, the company produces cutting-edge programming covering business, finance, economics, politics, law, sports, technology, and entertainment for audiences worldwide.

Press Contact:

Naomi Knight

202-294-3376

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SOURCE CrossCheck Media Inc.