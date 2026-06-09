CrossCheck Media Inc. Promotes Jo Madden to Vice President of Sports Gaming Media

Host of Madden On The Line to Lead Expansion of Sports Betting, Original Programming, Talent Development, and Strategic Growth Initiatives Across CrossCheck Media

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCheck Media Inc., the parent company of Biz Talk Today TV (BTT), today announced the promotion of Jo Madden to Vice President of Sports Gaming Media, expanding her leadership role within the rapidly growing media organization.

Madden will continue serving as host of the popular sports betting and analysis program Madden On The Line while assuming broader executive responsibilities across sports programming, content development, talent acquisition, audience growth, strategic partnerships, and sports gaming initiatives.

Biz Talk Today TV is a cutting-edge business and media platform where business talks and ideas soar. Through its growing lineup of original programming, Biz Talk Today TV brings audiences premium conversations on Wall Street, investing, economics, entrepreneurship, politics, law, sports betting, and pop culture — featuring respected strategists, CEOs, economists, journalists, investors, and thought leaders from across the globe.

The promotion comes as CrossCheck Media continues to expand its presence across streaming television, podcasts, digital media, and mobile platforms. Madden is expected to play a key role in shaping the company's long-term sports media strategy, including the development of future sports-focused programming and network initiatives.

"Jo Madden has quickly become one of the most recognizable and respected voices within our organization," said Todd M. Schoenberger, Chief Executive Officer of CrossCheck Media Inc. "She possesses a rare combination of on-camera talent, industry knowledge, audience engagement skills, and leadership ability. As we continue to expand our footprint in sports media and sports gaming, Jo will be instrumental in helping define our vision, attract top-tier talent, develop new programming, and strengthen our connection with sports fans and sports bettors nationwide."

Since joining Biz Talk Today TV, Madden has helped establish Madden On The Line as a destination for sports wagering insights, game analysis, betting strategy, and discussions surrounding the rapidly evolving sports gaming industry. Her ability to break down complex betting concepts while maintaining broad appeal to casual and experienced fans alike has helped the program build a loyal and growing audience.

In her new executive role, Madden will oversee strategic initiatives designed to expand CrossCheck Media's sports content offerings, strengthen relationships throughout the sports gaming ecosystem, and identify opportunities for new original programming across television, streaming, social media, and podcast platforms.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to take on this new role with CrossCheck Media," said Jo Madden. "The company has built something truly unique with Biz Talk Today TV, and I believe we're only scratching the surface of what's possible. Sports fans today want more than highlights and scores—they want insight, strategy, storytelling, and authentic conversations. I look forward to helping build the next chapter of sports media while continuing to connect with our audience through Madden On The Line."

Madden added, "We have an opportunity to create a fresh, modern sports media experience that embraces sports betting, sports business, documentaries, personalities, and fan engagement in ways that traditional networks often overlook. I'm excited to work alongside Todd and the entire CrossCheck Media team as we continue to innovate and grow."

The appointment reflects CrossCheck Media's continued commitment to investing in original content and executive leadership as the company expands distribution across connected television platforms, mobile applications, podcast networks, social media channels, and digital publishing properties.

Biz Talk Today TV currently distributes business, investing, economics, politics, sports, gaming, and cultural programming across multiple streaming and digital platforms worldwide.

About CrossCheck Media Inc.

CrossCheck Media Inc. is a multimedia content and distribution company focused on delivering original television, streaming, podcast, and digital content across business, investing, economics, sports, gaming, politics, law, and popular culture. Through its flagship network, Biz Talk Today TV, the company produces and distributes premium programming to audiences worldwide through connected television platforms, mobile applications, digital channels, podcasts, and social media.

Media Contact

Naomi Knight

CrossCheck Media Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Website: BizTalkTodayTV.com

SOURCE CrossCheck Media Inc.