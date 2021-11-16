Crosschq Attracts New Strategic Investment From Okta Ventures and Select Group of HR Talent Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosschq , pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™ powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, announced today a strategic investment from Okta Ventures and leading HR talent executives as part of its Series A extension. The investment comes on the heels of the company's $30M financing led by Tiger Global in September.

"Okta's solutions connecting identity management and HR together have been instrumental in bridging the employee lifecycle gap," said Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq. "We are fired up to combine the power of their industry-leading platform with Crosschq's solutions creating a unified, secure solution for talent leaders and talent across the globe."

Earlier this year, Crosschq activated Okta's SSO solution enabling its shared customers to increase data security and decrease risks of data breaches. "Part of our thesis at Okta Ventures is to invest in companies that are creating cutting-edge technologies to connect organizations and individuals," said Austin Arensberg, Director of Okta Ventures. "Crosschq is solving for a problem that is universal to companies big and small as Quality of Hire is fundamental to success at any level. We look forward to helping power their future."

In addition to adding Okta Ventures to its investor roster, Crosschq added a group of current and former talent leaders from leading innovative companies, including Google, eBay, Lyft, Pinterest, Postmates, Uber and others. Ron Storn, former VP of People at Lyft and current CHRO at Booster said, "Crosschq's innovations are leading our industry forward by helping companies recruit and retain better. I have implemented the solution at our last two companies and believe it to be mission-critical for modern company building and using data to optimize Quality of Hire."

About Crosschq

Crosschq is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics to help companies better recruit and retain talent. Crosschq's Talent Intelligence Cloud™ provides solutions across the new hire lifecycle to help enhance sourcing, screening, and onboarding new hires while providing a single source of truth for customers to accurately measure Quality of Hire. The company's AI-driven cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach prioritizing trust and transparency, minimizing bias, and protecting privacy. Leading innovative companies like Snowflake, Hubspot, Glassdoor, Upwork, and Dish Networks trust Crosschq to help build diverse, winning teams. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.iO, Intersect Capital, Okta Ventures, Slack Fund, and Rocketship.vc. To learn more, visit crosschq.com.

