Crosschq Brings on Data Scientist to Expand Quality of Hire Analytics and Business Outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosschq , pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™ powering a revolution in hiring to help companies better recruit and retain talent, announced today the hiring of data scientist Joshua Ruf. An experienced econometrician versed in machine learning and statistical modeling for business intelligence, Ruf will work closely with Crosschq's Head of Data Christofer Drake to drive and automate data collection.

"We couldn't be happier to add Josh to our growing team," said Drake. "With expertise in multiple data science applications and coding languages, he'll not only add a new level of expertise to our analytics platform and products, but he'll also ensure we take a data-driven approach to planning and strategy."

Ruf's responsibilities include data visualization for internal and customer-facing products, data warehousing, management, and mining for existing and future data sets. Ruf will also focus on designing and developing multiple machine learning and predictive (AI) algorithms, including the ability to forecast the success of candidates as employees of a company based on their post-hire behaviors and results as well as candidate personas.

"Josh is a tenacious data scientist, with an uncanny ability to solve tough problems," said Crosschq Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Pete Goettner. "His expertise and drive will help us continue to build products that help companies hire and retain talent, better."

Prior to joining Crosschq, Ruf served as Data Scientist at Tarifica where he led the team that supported clients' projects, managed in-house Jira and BitBucket, as well as multiple databases. Earlier, he was a Medical Economics Analyst at Centene, an Associate Research Scientist at the Institute of Human Development and Social Change at NYU, and a Statistician at the Health Economic Research Unit at British Columbia Centre for Excellence (BCCfE). Ruf earned his Bachelors in Arts & Science and Economics at McMaster University in Ontario and his Masters in Economics at the University of British Columbia.

"I'm excited to be part of a data-driven company that is revolutionizing the way companies recruit and retain talent while equipping them to measure and track the quality of their hires," added Ruf. "We have a dynamic team here, and together I know we will do great things."

About Crosschq Crosschq™ is powering a revolution in hiring to help companies better recruit and retain talent. Crosschq's Talent Intelligence Cloud™ provides solutions across the new hire lifecycle to help enhance sourcing, screening, and onboarding new hires while providing a single source of truth for customers to accurately measure Quality of Hire. The company's AI driven cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach prioritizing trust and transparency, minimizing bias, and protecting privacy. Leading innovative companies like Snowflake, Hubspot, Allegis, and Dish Networks trust Crosschq to help build diverse, winning teams. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP, Slack Fund, and Rocketship.VC . To learn more, visit crosschq.com .

