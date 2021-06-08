Crosschq Recruits HireVue's Lance Dai as Head of Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosschq , the HR technology leader that is reinventing hiring by helping companies optimize Quality of Hire with its Talent Intelligence Cloud™, announced today the hiring of Lance Dai as Head of Sales for Crosschq.

Lance Dai, Head of Sales, Crosschq

A seasoned sales executive in both health and HR tech, Dai will focus on leading Crosschq's sales organization, scaling revenue, and architecting a sales strategy across enterprise and mid-market sales. Prior to joining Crosschq, Dai led strategic sales at HireVue, where he drove critical wins in the Fortune 200 large enterprise segment to firmly establish market leadership through a period of rapid growth. Earlier, he was with GE Healthcare managing their medical device sales across several business lines.

"We are thrilled to have Lance on our team," said Michael Fitzsimmons, CEO & Co-Founder of Crosschq. "He's an A player with the experience we need to take Crosschq to the next level."

In addition to Dai, Crosschq has doubled its Go-To-Market team since closing its Tiger Global Management led Series A round in March. New team members include Senior Account Executive Natalie Cooper, Senior Account Executive Amber West and Senior Manager for Account Development Reese Hughes.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining Crosschq at this new phase of growth," added Dai. "Crosschq is taking its market-leading talent intelligence to the next level and transforming the way companies quantify Quality of Hire. It's a mission I feel privileged to be a part of."

To learn more about Crosschq or to request a demo, visit https://crosschq.com/ .

About Crosschq Crosschq™ is the HR technology leader that is reinventing hiring by helping companies optimize Quality of Hire with its Talent Intelligence Cloud™. Crosschq gathers people-driven insights from job seekers and those who know them best and converts those insights into predictive data through proprietary software and science. Crosschq data can be used to ensure people and businesses are well-matched, creating long-term, successful employees and winning workplace cultures. The company's cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach that prioritizes trust and transparency, minimizes bias, and protects privacy. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Ventures Partners, SAP, Slack Fund, Intersect Capital, Rocketship.VC and other well-known Silicon Valley investors. To learn more, visit crosschq.com .

Media contact:

Elena Arney

[email protected]

415-361-0001

SOURCE Crosschq