CrossCountry Mortgage Latino Mortgage Originators Ranked Among Industry's Most Successful

12 CCM loan originators earned a spot in the prestigious National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators list

CLEVELAND, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), one of the nation's top three retail mortgage lenders, had 12 loan officers named on the prestigious National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators list. Included in the top recipients, CCM's Phoenix-based loan originator Lizy Hoeffer earned the number one spot for the sixth year in a row.

In addition, nine CCM loan officers ranked on NAHREP's Top 100 Latino Mortgage Volume Originators list.

"I'd like to congratulate Lizy and our top originators who've earned a spot on this list for their amazing commitment to the Latino community," said CCM Founder and CEO Ron Leonhardt Jr. "This achievement shows that we're dedicated to advancing Latino homeownership and have truly embedded ourselves in this community."

The NAHREP Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators list, which ranks Latino Mortgage Originators nationwide, recognizes the dedication and hard work that goes into creating sustainable homeownership for Latino families in our communities. This list is based on the number of closed mortgages during the previous calendar year.

"This year's NAHREP Top 250 honorees demonstrated resilience and consistency in a challenging market," said 2023 NAHREP President Nuria Rivera. "NAHREP congratulates these Latino mortgage professional leaders who facilitate homeownership for thousands of families and help drive generational wealth in America."

CCM is a national partner of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), a trade association committed to advancing the economic mobility of Hispanics in America, including homeownership. The organization also participates in the L'ATTITUDE Conference, which fosters more advancement for Latino people than any other event in the world.

CCM is committed to making investments to provide focused, authentic support to Hispanic homebuyers. This includes dedicated tools that generate borrower confidence and help overcome language barriers.

To learn more or connect with a local Spanish-speaking loan officer, visit ccm.com/espanol.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is one of the nation's top three retail mortgage lenders, with more than 7,000 employees operating nearly 600 branches across all 50 states. Our company has been recognized nine times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. Visit ccm.com.

