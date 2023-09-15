CrossCountry Mortgage Launches New Spanish Loan Application, Expands Support for Hispanic Borrowers

News provided by

CrossCountry Mortgage

15 Sep, 2023, 11:09 ET

Company Continues Investment in New Technology to Deepen Hispanic Connection

CLEVELAND, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is making significant investments to provide focused, authentic support to Hispanic homebuyers, including the launch of a new Spanish loan application.

Continue Reading
CrossCountry Mortgage is making significant investments to support Hispanic homebuyers including the launch of a new Spanish loan application.
CrossCountry Mortgage is making significant investments to support Hispanic homebuyers including the launch of a new Spanish loan application.

"Our support for the Hispanic community extends well past translated materials," says Eric Wilson, chief marketing officer. "We have hundreds of Spanish-speaking loan officers with strong roots in the community. Our goal is to be a trusted resource by deepening our connection with this community to generate borrower confidence. The launch of our Spanish loan application will further those efforts."   

CCM's Spanish application is an extension of the company's Hispanic Initiative, a program designed to advance homeownership in the Hispanic community. Educational tools and translation services, including translated disclosures, are available to provide Spanish-speaking borrowers with guidance on the loan process in their native language.

CCM is also a national partner of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) and will participate in the annual L'ATTITUDE Conference for the second year.

Strengthening that commitment, CCM celebrated 12 loan originators who earned a spot on the prestigious NAHREP Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators list. Included in the top recipients, CCM's Phoenix-based loan originator Lizy Hoeffer earned the number one spot for the sixth year in a row. The list ranks Latino Mortgage Originators nationwide and recognizes the dedication and hard work that goes into creating sustainable homeownership for Latino families in our communities.

To learn more about CCM's robust product portfolio and to connect with a local Spanish-speaking loan officer, visit ccm.com/espanol. For NY borrowers, visit crosscountrymortgage.com/Espanol.

About CrossCountry Mortgage
CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM)  is one of the nation's top three retail mortgage lenders, with more than 7,000 employees operating nearly 600 branches across all 50 states. Our company has been recognized nine times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. Visit ccm.com.

Contact:

Natalie Lonjak

Communications Manager

D 440.201.9234

E [email protected]

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage

Also from this source

CrossCountry Mortgage Named to Inc. 5000 List for the Tenth Time

CrossCountry Mortgage Launches CCM Smart Start Giving First-Time Homebuyers up to $4,000 to Achieve Homeownership Goals

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.