CrossCountry Mortgage Marks Strongest Showing Yet on NAHREP Top 250 List

CLEVELAND, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's number one retail mortgage lender for the third consecutive year, today announced 22 loan officers were recognized among the nation's leading Latino mortgage professionals on the 2026 National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators list.

In 2025, CCM helped more than 18,180 Hispanic families achieve homeownership. Post this 22 CrossCountry Mortgage loan officers were recognized among the nation’s leading Latino mortgage professionals on the 2026 NAHREP Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators list. In 2025, CCM helped more than 18,180 Hispanic families achieve homeownership and funded over $6.5 billion in home loans for Hispanic borrowers.

"As Hispanic homebuyers continue to drive growth in the housing market, CCM loan officers are out there every day helping families take that next step," said Ron Leonhardt, Founder and CEO of CrossCountry Mortgage. "I'm proud of their leadership, growth and the impact they continue to make for Hispanic and Latino buyers across the country."

CCM's 22 loan officers honored on the NAHREP Top 250 list reflect the company's continued commitment to supporting Hispanic and Latino homebuyers and expanding access to homeownership in communities across the country. From 12 originators in 2023 to 22 in 2026, CCM has seen an 83% increase over the past three years, resulting in the company's strongest showing on the list to date.

Several CCM loan officers earned top national and regional rankings, including:

Chris Leon of Sierra Vista, AZ, and Derrick Polder of Tucson, AZ, ranked number 3 and number 4 on the Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators list.

of Sierra Vista, AZ, and of Tucson, AZ, ranked number 3 and number 4 on the Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators list. Joe Magallanes of Newport Beach, CA, ranked number 1 on the Top 100 Latino Mortgage Originators by Volume list.

of Newport Beach, CA, ranked number 1 on the Top 100 Latino Mortgage Originators by Volume list. Terri Santiago-Parker of Woodbury, NJ, ranked number 1 in the Northeast Region for the fourth consecutive year.

of Woodbury, NJ, ranked number 1 in the Northeast Region for the fourth consecutive year. Leon, Polder and Lizy Hoeffer took the top three spots in the Southwest Region.

took the top three spots in the Southwest Region. Julio Silva of Deerfield Beach, FL, ranked number 4 on the Top 100 Latino Mortgage Originators by Volume list and number 5 in the Southeast Region.

of Deerfield Beach, FL, ranked number 4 on the Top 100 Latino Mortgage Originators by Volume list and number 5 in the Southeast Region. Rodrigo Ballon of Heber City, Utah, ranked number 4 in the Northwest Region.

In 2025, CCM continued to set new company records, serving more than 18,180 Hispanic families and funding over $6.5 billion in home loans for Hispanic borrowers. As a national partner of NAHREP, CCM actively participates in the organization's annual homeownership and wealth-building conference, as well as involvement across the nation through local chapter involvement. The company continues to invest in tools, resources and partnerships that provide authentic, focused support to Hispanic and Latino homebuyers.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 9,000 employees operating over 1,000 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage purchase, refinance and home equity solutions — ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers — and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae NMLS #3029. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win.

Contact: Natalie Lonjak

Senior Director, Corporate Communications and Community Engagement

[email protected]

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage