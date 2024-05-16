CrossCountry Mortgage Offers Exclusive and Complimentary Line of Duty Death Benefit to First Responders and Their Families

CLEVELAND, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender, has launched an exclusive Line of Duty Death Benefit providing up to $525,000 in mortgage protection to families of first responders at no cost.

CrossCountry Mortgage launches an exclusive Line of Duty Death Benefit providing up to $525,000 in mortgage protection to families of first responders at no cost.

The program cancels outstanding balances of home loan(s) serviced by CCM for fallen federal, state, county, or municipal agency law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, or paramedics who served and protected our communities. Coverage extends to work-related activities involving external force and violence. Additionally, it includes heart attacks or strokes that may occur during strenuous training or activity.

"At CCM, we believe in protecting those who protect us," said Craig Montgomery, CCM Chief Production Officer. "When a loved one passes away, mortgage payments should be the last thing that their families are thinking about. The Line of Duty Death Benefit removes a financial strain, allowing families to focus on healing. It's our way of saying thank you."

Eligibility:

Federal, state, county, or municipal agency first responders including full-time, part-time and volunteer law enforcement, fire and rescue, and EMS.

Must be under 70 years old when the loan closes.

First lien mortgages (CrossCountry Mortgage will retain servicing.)

Eligible conventional or government loans.*

Primary residences, second homes, and investment properties.

Purchase and refinance transactions.

CCM is dedicated to the well-being of first responders and their families and is providing this benefit at no additional cost to the borrower. For more information about the Line of Duty Death Benefit, please contact a CCM loan officer.

*Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, and USDA

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 7,000 employees operating over 700 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. Visit ccm.com .

Contact: Jennifer Charlton

Communications Specialist

440.534.4153

[email protected]

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage