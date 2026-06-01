CrossCountry Mortgage Ranked #1 Retail Mortgage Lender for Third Consecutive Year

CLEVELAND, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's number one retail mortgage lender, has earned the number one spot for the third consecutive year on Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders list.

CrossCountry Mortgage earns the number one spot for the third consecutive year on Scotsman Guide’s Top Retail Mortgage Lenders list.

"I'm incredibly proud of our team at CCM for being named the number one retail mortgage lender for the third year in a row," said Ron Leonhardt, Founder and CEO of CrossCountry Mortgage. "It's always been my vision to build a company where leaders can come to reach their full mortgage potential, and I think this recognition reflects that. We have the best team in the business and I'm looking forward to continuing to grow and serve our communities across the nation."

In addition to earning the top retail mortgage lender ranking nationwide, CCM is leading as the number one retail mortgage lender in eight states (HMDA Reporting): Arizona, California, Florida, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. The company's momentum continues to drive forward, financing 1 in every 33 homes sold nationwide (by volume in Q1 2026, Fannie Mae) and serving more than 131,000 families in 2025 (Internal Record Data).

Earlier this year, CCM set a new company record with 679 loan officers recognized on the 2026 Scotsman Guide Top Originators list — the most of any lender for the second year in a row. CCM also earned strong representation on the Scotsman Guide Top Women Originators list, with 182 loan originators recognized for their outstanding performance and leadership in the industry.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 9,000 employees operating over 1,000 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions — ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers — and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae NMLS #3029. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win.

Contact: Natalie Lonjak

Senior Director, Corporate Communications and Community Engagement

[email protected]

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage