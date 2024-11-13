CrossCountry Mortgage Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with New Hires

Vandad, William, and Tom join the company with extensive backgrounds in mortgage finance. In their new roles, the team will lead CCM's capital markets and investment-related activities, which include the development and execution of investment strategies, secondary market activities, risk management, and hedging activities.

"CCM welcomes Vandy, Will and Tom during an exciting time for our company," said Ron Leonhardt, Founder and CEO, CCM. "They bring deep industry knowledge, relationships and unparalleled expertise in navigating complex capital markets. We're excited to bring them onboard as we work to enhance CCM's growth and investment strategies."

Earlier this year, CCM ranked number one in the nation on Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders list and Mortgage Executive Magazine's Top 50 Companies in America list. The company continues to earn accolades and lead the mortgage industry with top talent and best-in-class solutions for borrowers.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 7,000 employees operating over 700 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win.

Contact:

Natalie Lonjak Director

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage