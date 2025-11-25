Crossen Law Firm Secures $150,000 Settlement in Contested Uninsured Motorcycle Claim

Indianapolis Injury Law Firm's Fast Response and Deep Investigation Secure Justice and Financial Recovery for Shooting Victim

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossen Law Firm has successfully resolved a highly contested uninsured motorcycle claim, securing a $150,000 settlement for their client, exceeding the available policy limits after extensive litigation.

Crash Involving Unidentified Semi-Truck Leads to Initial Claim Denial

The case arose from a serious motorcycle crash caused by an unidentified semi-truck that suddenly swerved into the client's lane. Although there was no physical contact between the truck and the motorcycle, the abrupt maneuver forced the rider off the roadway and into a guardrail, resulting in significant injuries.

Despite the clear cause of the crash, both the client's insurance company and the insurance covering the motorcycle denied the claim. Their position relied on a technical argument often used in uninsured motorist cases, that coverage does not apply without actual contact between the vehicles.

Crossen Law Firm Challenges Coverage Denial

Crossen Law Firm immediately pushed back against the insurers' position. Through a detailed investigation, including accident reconstruction analysis, witness review, and evidence development, the firm demonstrated that direct contact is not required for uninsured motorist coverage when another driver's negligent actions cause the crash.

The Crossen Law Firm team established that the unidentified semi-truck driver's conduct directly caused the client to lose control, making the insurer's denial both incorrect and unreasonable.

Successful Resolution Above Policy Limits

Despite aggressive resistance from both insurers, Crossen Law Firm pursued each claim relentlessly. After presenting the full scope of evidence and challenging the insurers' reliance on technicalities, the firm successfully negotiated a combined settlement of $150,000, overcoming the contested coverage issues and achieving a result above the policy limits.

"This case shows why injured riders should never assume an insurance denial is final," Attorney Trevor Crossen said. "Insurance companies often try to avoid responsibility in motorcycle and uninsured driver cases, but strong advocacy and thorough investigation can make all the difference."

About Crossen Law Firm

Crossen Law Firm is an Indianapolis-based personal injury practice dedicated to representing individuals and families harmed by negligence. The firm handles motorcycle accidents, uninsured and underinsured motorist claims, wrongful death cases, and other serious injury matters throughout Indiana.

To learn more about Crossen Law Firm's services, visit www.crossenlawfirm.com .

Media Contact:

Mary McGraw

Crossen Law Firm

4661 Lisborn Drive

Carmel, IN 46033

Phone: (463) 292-2185

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Crossen Law Firm