Crossen Law Firm Secures Over $350,000 Settlement in Negligent Security Shooting Case

Indianapolis Injury Law Firm's Fast Response and Deep Investigation Secure Justice and Financial Recovery for Shooting Victim

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossen Law Firm has achieved a significant victory for their client, securing a settlement of more than $350,000 in a negligent security case involving a gun shooting at a bar in Indianapolis. The case was resolved before trial through extensive investigation and expert collaboration that proved the shooting was "foreseeable" — a critical legal factor in negligent security claims.

Proving Foreseeability: Holding Businesses Accountable for Safety

In negligent security cases, the deciding issue is whether the property or business owner could have reasonably anticipated the risk of violence. Indiana courts have increasingly determined that many violent acts are foreseeable, especially given the rise in criminal activity throughout the state and the nation. This growing trend places a heavier responsibility on bar, restaurant, and property owners to maintain adequate security measures to protect their patrons and staff.

"These cases often turn on what a business knew, or should have known, about the dangers on its property," said Attorney Trevor Crossen, founder of Crossen Law Firm. "Our legal team moved quickly to uncover the history of criminal incidents in the area, showing that this tragedy could and should have been prevented."

To strengthen their client's case, Crossen Law Firm enlisted a negligent security expert to help establish that the shooting was foreseeable. The firm obtained 911 call logs, police reports and prior incident records for the establishment and surrounding area. Depositions with the bar's ownership also revealed key information about their lack of proper security policies and hiring practices, evidence that proved crucial in reaching a strong settlement.

The Importance of Swift Investigation

Attorney Trevor Crossen emphasized that the success of negligent security cases often depends on acting quickly. "Time is everything in these cases," he explained. "Gathering surveillance footage, witness statements and records early gives us the best chance to prove negligence and secure justice for our clients."

Crossen Law Firm's outcome in this case underscores its reputation as one of Indiana's leading advocates for victims of negligence and preventable violence. The firm continues to fight for individuals and families across the state, helping them obtain the justice, safety and financial recovery they deserve.

About Crossen Law Firm

Based in Indianapolis, Crossen Law Firm represents clients throughout Indiana in personal injury and wrongful death cases. The firm is dedicated to protecting victims' rights through compassionate representation and aggressive advocacy.

To learn more about Crossen Law Firm's services, visit www.crossenlawfirm.com .

Media Contact:

Mary McGraw

Crossen Law Firm

4661 Lisborn Drive

Carmel, IN 46033

Phone: (463) 292-2185

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Crossen Law Firm