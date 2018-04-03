CrossFit And Strauss Brands Launch CrossFit Approved® Quality Meat

"Our community believes athletes must take a 360-degree approach to a healthy lifestyle," said Bruce Edwards, CrossFit Inc. COO. "Due to the physical intensity of our workouts, a critical component of a complementary diet is protein—it provides energy and fuels performance. We're proud to welcome a partner that can educate and propel our workouts forward."

Known as the largest branded fitness program in the world, CrossFit has well over 14,000 affiliates around the world and determines the Fittest on Earth® through the annual CrossFit Games season. In 2018, about 416,000 people registered to compete. The partnership with Strauss is CrossFit's first physical manifestation of its nutrition principles through food and beverage products.

"While CrossFit is an unparalleled force in the world of fitness, it is so much more than that—it inspires healthy lifestyles around the world, with nutrition being a core focus," Edwards said. "Expansion into food and beverage is a natural step for the brand, and Strauss Brands is the perfect partner to create products that will resonate with the CrossFit community and anyone who's interested in their health and well-being."

Strauss Brands' mission is to educate consumers on the health benefits of its better-for-you grass-fed and finished protein while making its products accessible nationwide. CrossFit will help the brand spread this message because CrossFit goes beyond workouts to create a community that's focused on healthy lifestyle choices.

"When selecting clean protein, athletes need to go beyond labels and inform themselves on the health of the animal it is sourced from," said Randy Strauss, CEO and third-generation co-owner of Strauss Brands. "Much like CrossFit, Strauss recognizes diet as the foundational key to optimal health, which is why we start and finish our cattle on pasture grass."

He added: "Our cattle are raised as nature intended—free of antibiotics and growth-promoting hormones on open pastures for the duration of their lives. The result is a protein that's better for the animal's health and the health of the people who consume it."

About CrossFit Inc.

CrossFit Inc. is the developer and provider of the CrossFit® Fitness Program and a recognized worldwide leader in functional fitness. Founded by Greg Glassman and built on the foundations of constantly varied, high-intensity functional movements, education and collaborative competition, CrossFit-brand workouts develop strength and fitness while cultivating community and camaraderie in each of the more than 14,000 affiliated gyms in CrossFit's global network. CrossFit Inc. is a leading accredited certificate issuer for physical-training professionals worldwide and offers specialty certificate programs in addition to its core curriculum. CrossFit Inc. publishes the CrossFit Journal, promotes physical and cognitive health and fitness through the CrossFit Kids Foundation, and created and operates the CrossFit Games, an annual competition where elite athletes compete to be named the Fittest on Earth™. To learn more, visit www.CrossFit.com, Games.CrossFit.com, Facebook.com/CrossFit or http://www.youtube.com/CrossFitHQ. CrossFit®, Forging Elite Fitness®, The Sport of Fitness® and Fittest on Earth® are registered trademarks or trademarks of CrossFit Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

About Strauss Brands:

With more than 80 years of experience in restaurants and grocery stores, Strauss Brands is a leader in the meat industry, offering grass-fed and finished beef, humanely raised veal and lamb. Strauss is built around the quality of its meat, the humane treatment of animals and the provision of environmental sustainability through its growing network of pasture-based independent American family farms. Strauss Brands recently expanded to offer consumers the option to get the same chef-quality meat delivered via its online store, Strauss Free Raised® Direct. Whether you shop in-store or Direct to Your Door®, your choice in protein matters. For more information about Free Raised® Direct, and to purchase Strauss products, visit FreeRaisedDirect.com or find a retailer near you with our product locator and check us out on Facebook and Instagram.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media, operating in more than 30 countries. The company manages some of the world's greatest sports figures and fashion icons; stages hundreds of live events and branded entertainment experiences annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in sports training and league development, as well as marketing, media and licensing for brands, sports organizations and collegiate institutions. IMG is part of the Endeavor (formerly WME | IMG) network.

