Crossmint and Paga Partner to Bring Multi-Chain Stablecoin Infrastructure to Africa

The partnership will bring stablecoin-powered instant global payments to millions across Africa.

MIAMI, FL and LAGOS, Nigeria, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossmint, the world's leading all-in-one stablecoin and wallet infrastructure platform, and Paga Group, Africa's leading payments infrastructure company, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate stablecoin adoption across Africa and connect the continent directly to global finance.

The collaboration creates a bi-directional payment bridge. Crossmint will integrate Paga Engine's local fiat on and offramps to extend its global enterprise payout network into Africa. In parallel, Paga is building on Crossmint's infrastructure to deploy next-generation stablecoin wallets for consumers and agents.

Through Crossmint, Paga is adopting smart contract wallets that operate natively onchain—enabling programmable controls such as spending limits and multi-party approvals enforced by the blockchain itself. The result: bank-grade security and genuine asset autonomy, with an experience so seamless that the underlying blockchain is invisible to the end user.

"Paga has always been about building the rails for the future of money, and that future is multi-blockchain and multi-stablecoin," said Tayo Oviosu, Founder and Group CEO of Paga Group. "By combining Paga's local financial rails with Crossmint's programmable wallet infrastructure, we are connecting the African economy to global finance—eliminating the tax of friction, preserving wealth, and giving African consumers and businesses the financial mobility they deserve."

"I once lived in Surulere, in the heart of Lagos, so this partnership means a lot to me. The people I knew there worked hard for their money, yet moving it across borders was slow and expensive," said Rodri Fernández Touza, Co-founder, Crossmint. "Crossmint builds the stablecoin and wallet infrastructure behind Paga's digital dollars, cards, and U.S. accounts, putting instant global payments into the hands of millions of Nigerians."

The partnership delivers value across the ecosystem:

For multinationals and enterprises using Crossmint: instant access to Paga's fiat on and offramp network across Africa, enabling local payment acceptance and global settlement in the stablecoin of their choice.

For African builders and developers: a unified, chain-agnostic API suite to deploy compliant, stablecoin-native financial products at scale—without managing blockchain complexity.

For everyday users: a simple, secure experience that puts them in full control of their digital assets.

Paga Group processed over $11 billion in payments and facilitated 169 million transactions in 2025. Crossmint natively supports more than 50 blockchains—including Sui, Solana, Ethereum, Polygon, and Stellar—aligning with Paga's deliberate, multi-chain ecosystem strategy.

About Paga Group

Founded in 2009, Paga Group is Africa's leading payments infrastructure company. Paga Engine is powering more than 300 businesses, including Meta, LemFi, Qatar Airways, and Verto. In 2025, Paga Group processed 169 million transactions worth over ₦17 trillion (US$11 billion). For more information, visit www.paga.com.

About Crossmint

Crossmint is the leading all-in-one stablecoin and wallet infrastructure platform. Trusted by global brands and Fortune 500 financial institutions, Crossmint provides embedded smart contract wallets, frictionless on/offramps, and multi-chain stablecoin orchestration through one API. Crossmint abstracts blockchain complexity, handling compliance, asset delivery, and fraud protection globally. Learn more at crossmint.com.

Media Contacts

Paga Group

Oluchi Ogbonnaya

[email protected]

Crossmint

Nick Vivion

[email protected]

SOURCE Crossmint