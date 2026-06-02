Crossmint Launches Agentic Cards API Using Visa Intelligent Commerce and Basis Theory

Agents in OpenClaw, Claude Code, Hermes, Zo Computer, and other agentic platforms can now securely pay using cardholders' eligible Visa cards.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossmint, a leading stablecoin and wallet infrastructure provider, today announced the public launch of its agentic card payments API using Visa Intelligent Commerce and Basis Theory. Developers can now enable eligible US-issued Visa credit and debit cardholders to use that card within their agent systems.

Even as agents have become more critical in consumer and business products, they have lacked widely adopted, card-network-compatible methods for enabling payments with appropriate security controls. Without this, some developers have relied on ad-hoc approaches that increase the risk of credential exposure and misuse. A review of published skills on ClawHub, OpenClaw's skill marketplace, found insecure credential handling in 7.1% of cases .

Crossmint enables developers to leverage several key benefits of Visa Intelligent Commerce, Visa's portfolio of initiatives designed to enable secure, AI-driven commerce at scale. End users can access Visa Intelligent Commerce Connect to create tokenized credentials linked to cardholders' existing Visa cards for agentic payments subject to issuer approval and applicable controls.

Card numbers and CVCs are protected through tokenization and vaulting mechanisms while spend limits help keep transactions scoped so agents have limited visibility into raw card numbers, which builders have struggled to manage up until today. Additionally, payment data is handled in accordance with applicable PCI compliance requirements, helping AI developers who use these tokenized credentials avoid the complexity associated with payment data handling.

"The agentic economy has been missing its most basic piece of infrastructure: a secure, open payment layer that can work for every agent, on every platform," says Crossmint Co-Founder Alfonso Gómez-Jordana Mañas. "Now developers can give their users the ability to equip agents with a payment method that's scoped, under their control, and built on trusted payments infrastructure."

In addition to launching docs for developers to use now, Crossmint has rolled out the capability inside lobster.cash, a payment solution for AI agents built by Crossmint. Lobster.cash can be installed as a tool in existing agent platforms like Claude Code, OpenClaw, Hermes, Zo Computer, and more, to give agents the ability to pay for things securely.

"As consumers begin to delegate tasks to AI agents, maintaining control and security in payments is critical," says Tanner Riche, VP, Growth Products and Partnerships, Visa. "Visa Intelligent Commerce is designed to support these experiences by enabling solutions consumers can employ to authorize agent-driven payments with clear limits, without exposing their underlying card details."

With PCI Level 1 compliance and SOC 2 certification, Basis Theory serves as the agentic credential layer for card payments, ensuring that sensitive payment data (real card numbers, CVCs, and tokenized credentials) is vaulted and handled independently of the agent environment and that the agent receives only the scoped permission it needs for a given transaction.

"Tokenization has historically been the underpinning technology for nearly every innovation wave in payments - including most recently the proliferation of digital wallets - and now agentic commerce," says Colin Luce, Co-Founder and CEO of Basis Theory. "Crossmint and Visa know this better than anyone, which is why we're so excited to be partnering with them as we deploy the latest iteration of our PCI-compliant infrastructure that is purpose built for agents."

Developers are already building toward a future where agents transact globally and at scale. Crossmint, Visa, and Basis Theory bring together industry-leading technology to deliver a seamless experience for users.

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Developers can incorporate this technology immediately via Crossmint: https://docs.crossmint.com/agents/overview.

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About Crossmint

Crossmint is the leading enterprise-grade, all-in-one stablecoin and wallet infrastructure enabling agents, fintechs, and enterprises to integrate crypto rails and smart wallets with speed, compliance, and scale. Trusted by more than 40,000 clients, Crossmint provides embedded smart wallets, on/offramps, cross-chain stablecoin orchestration, token checkout, and other blockchain primitives through simple, developer-friendly APIs — no blockchain engineers required. Backed by Ribbit Capital, Franklin Templeton, and other top investors.

About Basis Theory

Basis Theory is the leading independent payment vault, built to help merchants and platforms secure, control, and utilize sensitive payment data across systems and partners. Basis Theory sits at the forefront of agentic commerce innovation by also serving as the agentic enablement layer for all agentic credentials. With PCI Level 1 compliance, SOC 2 certification, and a developer-first API, Basis Theory empowers customers to design their payment infrastructure however they choose with zero lock-in. Founded in 2020, the company is backed by Costanoa, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kindred Ventures, and others.

SOURCE Crossmint