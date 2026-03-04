Crossmint Partners with Western Union to Support USDPT Stablecoin and Digital Asset Network on Solana

Partnership aims to expand real-world access for USDPT and support Western Union's new Digital Asset Network

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossmint, a leading platform for enterprise-grade stablecoin infrastructure, today announced that it is partnering with Western Union (NYSE: WU) to support the rollout of USDPT, Western Union's new U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoin that will be issued on Solana, and the company's newly announced Digital Asset Network.

Western Union's Digital Asset Network is designed to link stablecoins to real-world cash access, allowing users to convert digital dollars into local currency through more than 360,000 collection points worldwide.

"Stablecoins are quickly becoming a foundation for global treasury money movement," said Rodrigo Fernández Touza, Co-Founder of Crossmint. "Western Union has one of the most recognized payout networks on the planet. We're excited to partner with them as they bring USDPT to market and explore new ways to connect digital dollars with local access around the world."

As part of the partnership, Crossmint plans to integrate with Western Union's Digital Asset Network and support access to USDPT within its existing wallet and payment APIs. Over time, this will help enable new fintech applications to move funds instantly on Solana, hold value in digital dollars, and connect to Western Union's payout options where available.

"Western Union's Digital Asset Network is designed to link digital value with our global cash and payout ecosystem," said Malcolm Clarke, Western Union's Vice President of Digital Assets. "Working with partners like Crossmint helps to seamlessly connect global wallets and digital platforms to Western Union's trusted payment infrastructure. This collaboration bridges digital value with real-world access, enabling Crossmint's customers to enjoy reliable cash pick-up options in more than 200 countries globally.

About Crossmint

Crossmint is the leading enterprise-grade, all-in-one stablecoin and wallet infrastructure enabling fintechs and enterprises to integrate crypto rails and smart wallets with speed, compliance, and scale.

Trusted by more than 40,000 clients, Crossmint provides embedded smart wallets, on/offramps, cross-chain stablecoin orchestration, token checkout, and other blockchain primitives through simple, developer-friendly APIs—no blockchain engineers required. Backed by Ribbit Capital, Franklin Templeton, and other top investors.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

SOURCE Crossmint