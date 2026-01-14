Crossmint Secures MiCA Authorization, Expanding Global Digital Asset Infrastructure Across the EU

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossmint , the all-in-one digital asset and wallet infrastructure platform, announced today that it has secured MiCA authorization with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV). Once registered, Crossmint will become a regulated Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP), joining a highly selective group of infrastructure providers authorized to offer compliant crypto asset services across all 27 EU member states.

With Crossmint, companies can now deploy complete digital asset infrastructure, including embedded wallets , exchanges , and cross-border transfers , across Europe and globally through a single integration. The MiCA authorization grants Crossmint passporting rights to operate across all European Economic Area countries under one regulatory framework. This enables remittance providers , payroll companies , neobanks , and other financial institutions to add digital asset services in the EU in weeks rather than months while maintaining seamless connectivity with markets worldwide.

"We built Crossmint to be a global digital asset platform from day one," says Rodri Fernández Touza, co-founder of Crossmint. "A MiCA authorization means our clients get a full stack solution compliant across the EU, all through one integration."

Financial institutions are moving rapidly to deploy stablecoins, with 96% of organizations exceeding $50 billion in revenue planning to adopt stablecoins by 2027 . The challenge is that most providers offer point solutions for custody or transfers, forcing companies to integrate multiple vendors while navigating fragmented compliance across EU member states. Crossmint's MiCA authorization addresses this directly by enabling financial companies to deploy stablecoin infrastructure through a single compliant platform, accelerating time to market while reducing operational overhead.

The MiCA authorization process requires extensive prudential, operational, and AML/CFT assessments, with only a select group of digital asset service providers having secured approval to date.

"Securing MiCA authorization validates that Crossmint meets the same rigorous standards required of traditional financial institutions," says Miguel Angel Zapatero, Crossmint's General Counsel. "From governance and risk management to consumer protection and operational resilience, we've demonstrated enterprise-grade infrastructure. For major financial institutions and public companies evaluating digital asset partners, this authorization provides the regulatory certainty they require."

With major exchanges delisting non-compliant digital assets and MiCA's grandfathering period ending July 2026, financial institutions face immediate pressure to partner with authorized infrastructure providers. As the global stablecoin market capitalization exceeds $310 billion , MiCA is rapidly becoming the reference framework for digital asset regulation worldwide. Crossmint's authorization positions it among a limited number of infrastructure providers offering both comprehensive digital asset capabilities and EU-wide regulatory compliance as enterprises expand into European markets.

