Crossroads Treatment Center of Greensboro Reaches Voluntary Civil Settlement with North Carolina Attorney General

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Treatment Center of Greensboro, P.C., reached a civil settlement agreement with the North Carolina Attorney General's Office regarding the agency's review of certain codes used in a now-closed laboratory.

The settlement closes the agency's review of CPT codes used for definitive urinary drug testing at Crossroads' former clinical laboratory in Greensboro, North Carolina. The settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing and there are no allegations related to the quality of the patient care provided by Crossroads. The Greensboro clinical laboratory has not been operational since 2024 and was voluntarily closed unrelated to the agency's coding review.

Crossroads was fully cooperative with the state's review of the lab's prior use of CPT code G0483 for definitive urine drug testing. Throughout the entirety of the state's review, Crossroads refuted all accusations and defended its billing and coding practices. Crossroads was founded more than 20 years ago and provides care to over 30,000 patients across 9 states.

"Our Board has determined that Crossroads' continued defense in this matter is diverting too many resources from our top priority: saving lives amid this country's rapidly expanding opioid crisis. Our voluntary settlement with the state of North Carolia is by no means an admission of any wrongdoing and was limited in scope to one location's utilization of CPT code G0483 for definitive drug screens. We continue to stand behind our billing and coding practices and will continue to serve our communities in North Carolina to help reduce the state's OUD death rates." -Crossroads, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Meggan Bushee.

Crossroads will continue to provide opioid use disorder treatment services to more than 1,000 patients statewide in North Carolina. That commitment is reflected in Crossroads' recent expansion efforts in western North Carolina. As reported by WRAL, the organization has launched a new mobile treatment unit to expand access to care for underserved patients in areas still reeling from Hurricane Helene. Crossroads remains committed to operating with integrity, transparency, and the highest levels of clinical and operational compliance while continuing to expand access to life-saving treatment.

Contact:

Meggan Bushee, General Counsel

480-390-9320

[email protected]

Website: https://www.crossroadstreatmentcenters.com/

SOURCE Crossroads Treatment Centers