Crossroads Treatment Centers Launches Mobile Addiction Treatment in Rural Western North Carolina with Local Church and Vaya Health

Local faith leaders said their decision to partner with Crossroads was rooted in a shared mission to restore lives.

WEAVERVILLE, N.C., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than nine months searching for a community partner willing to host a mobile addiction treatment unit, Crossroads Treatment Centers has found an unexpected ally in a local church—launching an innovative new model to expand access to opioid use disorder (OUD) care across rural Western North Carolina.

Crossroads Treatment Centers and Vaya Health's mobile addiction treatment unit, serving Western North Carolina.

Supported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and Vaya Health, the initiative brings medication-assisted treatment (MAT), counseling, and recovery support directly into underserved communities, addressing critical barriers such as transportation, access, and stigma.

For Crossroads leaders, the path to launching the mobile unit reflects both the challenges of rural health care access and the power of community collaboration in Appalachia.

"Finding a host site took months of outreach, conversations, and trust-building," said Hannah Clark, program director at Crossroads. "When Newdale Church stepped forward with enthusiasm, it was a powerful reminder that addressing the opioid crisis requires not just clinical solutions, but community courage, compassion, and a willingness to meet people without judgment."

Local faith leaders said their decision to partner with Crossroads was rooted in a shared mission to restore lives.

"Crossroads fits with us because when you think about Jesus, he was in the business of restoring people—their health and their place in the community," said Becky Ayala, elder at Newdale Church. "Crossroads is helping people who have been hurt in their lives and are struggling with addiction be restored to their families and their futures."

"We feel called to step up and provide what we can for others," said Desiree Clark, parishioner at Newdale Church. "For our neighbors facing addiction, that has meant hosting meetings for AA and now partnering with Crossroads to bring the first mobile addiction treatment unit for substance use disorder to Western North Carolina."

The mobile MAT treatment unit will deliver evidence-based care directly within communities where access to addiction treatment has historically been limited—bringing services as far as 40 miles from Crossroads' Weaverville location. Leaders say the program is designed to reduce stigma, increase engagement in care, and improve long-term recovery outcomes.

Crossroads leaders emphasize that the initiative reflects a broader shift toward meeting patients where they are—geographically, emotionally, and socially.

"Many individuals in Western North Carolina face significant barriers to accessing treatment for opioid use disorder, which were further heightened after Hurricane Helene," said Dr. Rupert McCormac, founder and CEO of Crossroads Treatment Centers. "Our mobile treatment unit will bring care directly to these communities, helping close gaps and ensure that everyone—no matter where they live—can receive timely, high-quality support on their recovery journey. We hope this will be the first of many mobile units across North Carolina."

Leaders from Vaya Health echoed the importance of expanding accessible addiction care through innovative, community-based solutions.

The mobile unit is expected to begin serving patients later this spring following completion of final regulatory and operational steps. A ribbon-cutting celebration will be announced in the coming months.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in making community-based addiction treatment more accessible and integrated within the fabric of the community.

About Vaya Health

Vaya Health is a specialty managed care organization and local government agency that oversees publicly funded health care services across a 32-county region of North Carolina for people with significant behavioral health needs, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and traumatic brain injuries. Vaya Health can be found online at vayahealth.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/VayaHealth/, on X (formerly known as Twitter) @VayaHealth, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/vaya-health.

About Crossroads

Since 2005, Crossroads has been at the forefront of treating patients with substance use disorder (SUD). Currently operating 113 centers across nine states (GA, KY, NJ, NC, PA, SC, TN, TX and VA), we are a family of doctors, nurse practitioners, counselors and professionals dedicated to providing the most accessible and highest quality treatment options to combat the growing substance use epidemic. We create individualized treatment plans that use evidence-based, medication-based recovery support and behavioral health therapies to help those with SUD pave their paths to recovery. Our evidence-based treatments include FDA-approved medications, care coordination, and counseling available by location.

Crossroads has a 6-month retention rate that is 2.5 times higher than the national prescriber average

90% of patients with Crossroads saw full remission after 12 months of treatment

88% of patients would refer us to a friend or family member

SOURCE Crossroads Treatment Centers