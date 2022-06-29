Crossware Reveals New Global Identity

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossware, a world-leading email signature solution for Microsoft 365, Microsoft Exchange and HCL Domino, today announced a corporate rebrand and launch. The timing of the recent corporate branding transformation aligns with the organization's desire to breathe a new sense of purpose and passion, bolstering employees and signaling to the world that this is a company prepared to evolve.

Crossware email signature rebrand

As Crossware reinvents itself in the digital space, the team is looking at their objectives with fresh eyes and a desire to be the flagship brand for those seeking a centralized platform for email signatures. The merger with SaaS giant eKomi in October 2021 was only the beginning of major changes about to take place, enabling Crossware to position itself for the future, adopting digital technology for the next generation and continued expansion around the world.

The elements of Crossware's brand evolution:

A single bold cross in red and orange adjacent to the company name reflects the drive and energy. We believe the fresh colors pop and will draw the attention of a global audience. The new branding will be rolled out worldwide and incorporates our new website - crossware365.com . The website redesign will provide an enhanced customer experience in multiple languages beginning with German, Spanish and Arabic.

"With new prospects arising from our aggressive digital acquisition strategies, Crossware expects to see a huge growth as global-wide companies adopt centralized email signatures and our branding becomes more recognized throughout the world," said Managing Director, Troy Adams.

About Crossware

The Crossware story began in 1992 in Denmark where founder, Per Andersen led a team creating software solutions for IBM Lotus (now HCL). In 1999, a love of New Zealand brought Crossware Down Under. Settling in Auckland, Crossware quickly grew to become the largest and most experienced HCL Lotus Software organization in the country.

This growth occurred due to the key insight that in a time of cluttered inboxes and email fatigue, sending data-driven personalized and relevant emails matters more than ever.

Crossware's powerful tools allow its clients to personalize company emails with intelligently applied ad banners, email signatures, disclaimers and more.

In 2013 as Microsoft business solutions grew, Crossware was the first to introduce an Email Signature Solution for Microsoft Office 365. Today, Crossware Mail Signature has over a million users across 80 countries.

