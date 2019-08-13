Crowd Machine Releases Crowd Machine GO

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowd Machine is the leading full feature, cloud native, no-code PaaS (Platform as a Service), for the rapid creation of sophisticated enterprise applications, faster and at less cost than any platform on the market. Today, Crowd Machine announced the release of Crowd Machine GO to beta - a powerful, no-code visualization, data exploration and management solution for enterprise.

With its best in class no-code platform, Crowd Machine empowers Fortune 1000 companies to implement a digital strategy that enables continuous adaptation, to quickly and easily meet changing market demands. With the addition of Crowd Machine GO, companies will have the power to transform and modernize legacy systems, as well as assemble flexible intelligent applications, and easily orchestrate AI solutions - all using Crowd Machine GO's executable services and apps called "Gadgets".

Crowd Machine has launched GO into its first round of beta, making GO exclusively available to a limited number of its current enterprise customers, including one of the largest health insurance companies in the United States. Crowd Machine plans to release Crowd Machine GO to additional enterprise customers in the fall, and more widely in 2020.

"The Crowd Machine GO Solution really consists of two parts," said Craig Sproule, founder and CEO of Crowd Machine. "First, the Crowd Machine development environment, Crowd App Studio, where IT Departments can rapidly create intelligent microservices, known as 'GO Gadgets'. And second, the GO configuration interface, where the business line can self-serve on the Gadgets, to quickly assemble compliant solutions that meet any business requirement."

The Crowd Machine GO solution also quickly and easily decomposes monolithic systems into highly functional microservices controlled by the IT department, to ensure compliance with corporate solutions, data and security policies, while simultaneously replacing aging app portfolios with flexible intelligent applications. GO Gadgets can be used to link multiple legacy systems and disparate sources of data, or act as stand-alone highly functional apps.

"The combination of GO and Crowd App Studio empowers the business and IT to make data work in new ways, solve business problems, and improve business results," says Crowd Machine COO, James Hanley. "Crowd Machine GO is, hands down, the most powerful solution in the world for accelerating data analysis, management and AI initiatives."

Unlike other products in the market today, GO Applications can be created without coding - meaning that it is much faster to get them to the business line. Where other tech companies tend to position pre-configured collaboration products and platforms, GO can be used to consume discrete units of functionality in a modular way; and thereby provide a solution that enables agile and continuous rapid evolution of a solution for business management and IT.

"It's about being able to automate functionality and utilization of data in legacy solutions. Crowd Machine GO, when combined with the Crowd App Studio, allows completely new functionality to be created, that may have no interaction with legacy solutions. It's entirely up to the IT Department as to what they need, or want to create, and then expose to the business line," says Anthony Barbarino, Crowd Machine Tech Evangelist.

Crowd Machine GO, the latest advancement to the Crowd Machine platform, delivers an ecosystem of smart adaptive functionality to enterprise for the creation of faster, higher quality, enterprise apps, that fuel rapid & continuous digital transformation.

