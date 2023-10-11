Crowdfunding Market size to grow by USD 264.09 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Chuffed.org Pty Ltd., CircleUp Network Inc. and ConnectionPoint Systems Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The crowdfunding market is estimated to grow by USD 264.09 billion from 2022 to 2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 15.86%. The crowdfunding market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer global crowdfunding market are Chuffed.org Pty Ltd., CircleUp Network Inc., ConnectionPoint Systems Inc., Crowdcube Ltd., Crowdera Inc., Crowdfunder Inc., DonorsChoose, FUELADREAM Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Fundable LLC, GGF Global Ltd., GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Ioby Inc., Ketto Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Kickstarter PBC, Kiva Microfunds, Milaap Social Ventures India Pvt. Ltd., Patreon Inc., Seedrs Ltd., and Wishberry Online Services Pvt. Ltd.. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crowdfunding Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Chuffed.org Pty Ltd. - The company offers a crowdfunding platform namely ChuffedAmplify.

The company offers a crowdfunding platform namely ChuffedAmplify. CircleUp Network Inc. - The company offers crowdfunding such as equity crowdfunding for social enterprises.

The company offers crowdfunding such as equity crowdfunding for social enterprises. ConnectionPoint Systems Inc. - The company offers a crowdfunding platform namely FundRazr.

Geography classifies the market as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

APAC is projected to contribute 62% by 2027. New opportunities for individuals and businesses to come up with new, innovative ideas are arising from the increasing use of crowdfunding in the region. Entrepreneurs in the region could also take advantage of this opportunity to test their products prior to entering the market and make decisions regarding whether those products would be produced on the basis of a response. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Social media as a source of free-of-cost promotion

Social media as a source of free-of-cost promotion Key Trend - Crowdfunding campaigns as avenues for crowdsourcing

- Crowdfunding campaigns as avenues for crowdsourcing Major Challenges - Time-consuming process

Market Segmentation

By Deployment, the market is classified into cloud and on-premise. The market share growth by the cloud segment will be significant during the forecast period. Innovation in the field of data protection has led to this growth. The market segment will be driven by the emergence of SMEs, innovation in data protection, cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and centralization of cloud crowdfunding. Moreover, increasing globalization and the presence of BFSI companies worldwide that call for centralized IT systems and software have contributed significantly to growing this crowdfunding segment through the cloud.

Global Crowdfunding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.86% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.81 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, China, Australia, and the UK

