CrowdSec Engine 1.5 improves automation and reduces processing time by 300%

CrowdSec

24 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

PARIS, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdSec, the open-source and collaborative cybersecurity company, today announced the release of CrowdSec Engine 1.5, designed to make it easier for organizations of all sizes to protect against the threats perpetrated by cybercriminals using malicious IP addresses.

Customers will benefit from significant new and enhanced capabilities, including:

  • Improved management and automation features
  • Performance efficiencies for SOC teams
  • New integrations for DevSecOps
  • Cloud support such as AWS Cloudtrail and Kubernetes Audit

CrowdSec Engine 1.5 also offers access to new Premium Blocklists, delivering contextual threat intelligence to identify specific IPs such as VPN and Tor Nodes.

"Following our last release in February 2022, we have delivered a new version with significant enhancements, including the ability to receive "orders" from the console," commented Thibault Koechlin, Chief Technology Officer at CrowdSec. "We have also developed several new features, including compliance and post-exploitation scenarios to the engine. We are hugely grateful to the CrowdSec community that has been busy testing the release over the last few months to ensure a smooth and successful roll-out for all our users."

In addition to all these new features, CrowdSec has achieved much faster response times when processing high volumes of logs while significantly reducing the amount of processing power needed. With CrowdSec Engine 1.5, processing time has also been reduced by more than 300%.

"Since the implementation of CrowdSec on our entire information system at Crédit Mutuel Arkea in 2021, the solution has helped us block countless waves of brute force attacks on the group's subsidiaries," said Guillaume Roussel, Operations Manager in charge of IS security at Crédit Mutuel Arkea. "Today, we use it to build business-oriented models with detection approaches specific to different applications. We also plan to use the solution to detect cross-functional attacks within our information system. The release of this latest version brings significant additions such as real-time decisions management and the new blocklist API, which makes it even more relevant to the market needs."

CrowdSec's unique approach to cybersecurity leverages the insight from around 65,000 active users in its community across 187 countries to collect real-time and highly curated threat intelligence on IP reputation, helping cybersecurity experts to assess threats better and fight back more efficiently.

CrowdSec Engine 1.5 is available now. Read this blog for a complete list of new enhancements, or visit www.crowdsec.net

About CrowdSec

CrowdSec is an open-source and collaborative cybersecurity company that provides real-time threat detection and response capabilities. Its unique approach to cybersecurity leverages the power of the community to protect against threats, making it an ideal solution for organizations of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.crowdsec.net.

