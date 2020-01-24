CrowdSolve Takes Over Chicago To Help Investigate Decades Old Disappearance and Death of Ohio Teen

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amateur detectives from around the world will make their way to Chicago February 21-23 for CrowdSolve , an entirely new kind of true crime experience from CrimeCon. Presented by Oxygen, the destination for high-quality crime programming, CrowdSolve will bring hundreds of attendees together with world-class experts in profiling, criminology, law enforcement, forensics, and statement analysis to help develop new ideas and leads in a real-life cold case.

With the full support and participation from the victim's family and local law enforcement, CrowdSolve provides attendees access to uncensored case files as it aims to bring closure to the case. CrowdSolve Chicago comes on the heels of the inaugural CrowdSolve event last year in Seattle, which resulted in a variety of new leads for the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

"Structured properly, the involvement of engaged citizens in cold case files is something that we believe can be a real benefit to law enforcement in the right case," said Kevin Balfe, founder and executive producer. "We bring in attendees who aren't professionals—they're nurses, teachers, architects, and parents—and that means fresh eyes and fresh perspectives."

Attendees at CrowdSolve Chicago will focus on an open cold case from Newburgh Heights, OH, a suburb of Cleveland. On October 23, 1981, Kurt Sova left his house in the afternoon, met up with a friend, and decided to attend a house party later that evening. Kurt never returned home that night. Five days later his body was found in a ravine, just 500 yards from the party. CrowdSolve attendees will get the opportunity to work through the facts of Kurt's disappearance and death, the timeline surrounding the five days he was missing, the case file itself, and the puzzling questions that remain unanswered to this day.

"We think the Sova case is the perfect fit for this experience as it requires some new ways of looking at old information, but everyone who's seen the file believes this can be solved," Balfe said.

