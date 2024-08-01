Crowe adds global incident response and cybersecurity advisory firm, Sylint Group, Inc.

Transaction expands firm's forensics and legal consulting and cybersecurity businesses, bringing world-class incident response capabilities.

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP , a public accounting, consulting and technology firm, has entered into an agreement with Sylint Group, Inc. (Sylint), a global incident response and cybersecurity advisory firm, to join Crowe. Sylint is an internationally recognized advisory firm with extensive experience in dealing with cyber incidents and precedent-setting court cases. The deal will enhance and expand Crowe offerings across its forensics and legal consulting and cybersecurity businesses and boost its incident response (IR) services. Upon completion of the transaction, Sylint's business will be folded into Crowe's consulting business as part of the forensics and legal consulting practice and the cyber practice of its integrated risk management group.

"Sylint is a well-established and internationally respected firm, with an impressive track record of providing cybersecurity, IR, and forensics services to top ranking law firms, Fortune 500 companies, public sector organizations and government agencies, as well as international clients," said Tim Bryan, leader of Crowe's forensics and legal consulting practice. "This transaction enhances our cyber and forensic services and brings over 25 years of world-class incident response experience to Crowe."

In addition to IR and cyber offerings, Sylint also provides thought leadership in legal support and applied security consulting services. "Adding these capabilities to our robust portfolio of forensics and legal consulting services allows us to enhance the strategic value we bring to our clients. We're very excited to welcome the Sylint team to the Crowe family," added Bryan.

Crowe's forensics and legal consulting practice offers a wide array of services from IP protection and post-acquisition management to eDiscovery and digital forensics and incident response. The addition of Sylint's expertise will bolster the firm's ability to serve the increasingly complex data security and legal consulting needs of its clients.

"The Sylint team will join Crowe to build a global cybersecurity strategy and leverage Sylint's leading expertise in the critical world of responding to advanced threats and protecting digital data information for our combined clients across business and government," said John Jorgensen, founder and chairman of Sylint. "Our team comes to Crowe with decades of practical experience from the National Security Agency, Department of Defense, law enforcement, and corporate entities. We bring a unique understanding of protecting business and government entities to ensure our clients operate successfully in a secure data environment."

