Crowe and X-Analytics launch Crowe Cyber Economic Risk Analyzer integration with ServiceNow

Innovative solution leverages analytics to enhance organizational resilience amidst ever-evolving cyber threats

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP, a public accounting and consulting firm, and X-Analytics, the premier cyber risk decisioning application, today announced the launch of Crowe Cyber Economic Risk Analyzer. Developed by leveraging Crowe's deep expertise in cyber risk management, this powerful new solution integrates X-Analytics' cyber risk economic exposure insights directly into ServiceNow's Cybersecurity and Integrated Risk Management Platform.

Crowe Cyber Economic Risk Analyzer leverages analytics to enhance organizational resilience amidst ever-evolving cyber threats

As an Advanced Platform Build Partner, the certified solution enables organizations to connect their cyber risk management initiatives with business-aligned, risk-reducing strategies, allowing them to seamlessly quantify, prioritize, and mitigate cyber risk within their existing ServiceNow platform environments. The solution is now available for download on the ServiceNow Store.

"We're excited to combine the strengths of Crowe, X-Analytics, and ServiceNow to deliver a world-class cyber risk management solution to organizations seeking the ability to make business-optimized decisions to reduce risk across their operations," said Matt Reeves, ServiceNow Cybersecurity and Integrated Risk Management Solutions Leader at Crowe. "The Crowe Cyber Economic Risk Analyzer transforms existing risk management initiatives by providing the economic intelligence and strategic insights to enhance business value through targeted and effective risk reduction."

Crowe Cyber Economic Risk Analyzer delivers the business clarity necessary for effective cyber risk management within today's ever-evolving cyber threat landscape by empowering organizations to:

Present Cyber Risk in Business Terms : Translate complex cyber risks into clear economic exposure metrics for informed, risk-reducing decision-making.

: Translate complex cyber risks into clear economic exposure metrics for informed, risk-reducing decision-making. Streamline Mitigation Prioritization : Integrate actionable insights into workflows to prioritize mitigation actions based on their risk-reducing value.

: Integrate actionable insights into workflows to prioritize mitigation actions based on their risk-reducing value. Enable Effective Cyber Risk Governance : Optimize budgets, deliver ROI, and improve resilience with reports presented in business-friendly terms.

: Optimize budgets, deliver ROI, and improve resilience with reports presented in business-friendly terms. Facilitate Business-Aligned Board Reporting: Deliver comprehensive and clear cyber risk insights for effective oversight and governance in the boardroom.

"X-Analytics capabilities now available in the ServiceNow Platform transcend legacy cyber risk management siloed approaches and sets the standard for customers seeking to connect their cyber risk management initiatives with risk-reducing business benefits," said Kevin Richards, President, Cyber Risk Solutions at X-Analytics. "Together with Crowe, we look forward to accelerating a future where customers embrace risk and pursue digital transformation initiatives with confidence."

For more information, visit https://www.crowe.com/services/consulting/servicenow and www.x-analytics.com.

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting and consulting firm that uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit, tax and consulting services to public and private entities. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

About X-Analytics

The innovators behind X-Analytics are on a mission to deliver a cyber resilient future. The X-Analytics Maestro™ cyber risk management platform is setting the standard and transforming how CISOs, executives, boards and the risk management industry align cybersecurity strategy with successful risk reducing business benefits. To learn how hundreds of organizations across the globe trust X-Analytics to deliver next generation cyber risk management success, please visit https://www.x-analytics.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

SOURCE Crowe LLP