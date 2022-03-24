Crowe LLP Launches New ESG Center of Excellence

The Crowe ESG COE will serve as facilitator and integrator across the firm's advisory, audit & assurance, consulting and tax business units and the industry verticals – bringing clients efficient access to the depth and breadth of the firm's ESG expertise and solutions, which include:

Environmental. Waste and pollution; resource use and depletion; greenhouse gas emissions; habitat destruction/preservation; climate change adaption/risk management; and product compliance and stewardship

Social. Diversity, equity & inclusion; human rights; fair trade; community investment; workplace safety; hiring practices; consumer protection; and training and education

Governance. Transparency, ethics & integrity; corporate reputation (corruption, fraud, regulation); stakeholder engagement; internal system of controls, practices and procedures; privacy and data security; executive compensation; donations and political lobbying; board diversity and structure; and supply chain resiliency

In addition, as Crowe continues to focus on and enhance its own sustainability and corporate social responsibility programs, the firm will leverage the ESG COE to ensure it is implementing best practices and setting standards and accountability.

Chris McClure, advisory partner, will lead the COE. He has more than 25 years of experience assisting clients across all industries with regulatory investigation and compliance matters. McClure has a diverse background designing and implementing regulatory compliance programs for anti-fraud, conflict minerals, anti-human trafficking, and other corporate governance issues.

By launching the Crowe ESG COE, the firm will be focused on helping clients with several critical aspects of ESG strategy and implementation:

ESG due diligence. A focused assessment of a target company to identify red flags, risks and opportunities related to governance, human resources, environmental practices and more

ESG strategy road map. An assessment of a company's current ESG strategy, gaps and future plans to create and implement a road map

ESG education. ESG education for a company's board, C-suite or customers to empower them to determine which pieces are critical to implement and when

Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions accounting. Evaluate and measure GHG emissions for future regulatory requirements, an M&A deal or to increase transparency

Stakeholder engagement & materiality analysis. Engage with stakeholders to identify the issues that matter the most to investors, customers, employees and others

For more information on Crowe ESG services please visit the ESG strategy page.

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

