Crowe welcomes and celebrates 52 new partners and principals

"On behalf of our management committee, our Board, our partners and the entire firm, I am very proud to congratulate each one of our new partners on this momentous career achievement," said Crowe CEO Mark Baer. "This group of exceptional leaders lives our purpose and values every day, and delivers on our promises to our clients, our people and our communities. We look forward to the many ways they will help bring our strategy to life to drive and shape our future, and continue to be stewards of our strong, inclusive culture."
Audit
Tax
Consulting
Enterprise
Tomas Birriel
Michelle Blackstock
Jessica Boilard
Kathryn Bostick
John Chen
Connor Doyle
Patrick Higgins
Ben Ilnicki
Christa Jaganath
Kevin Kerswick
Justin Kuo
Jenna Liao
Allison Minnis
Brennan Nagle
Megan Rangen
Kate Rudner
Elizabeth Sav
Chad Schenkel
Jeffrey Schermerhorn
Vikas Sharma
Erin Twitchell
Brandon Barrientos
Cary Black
Matt Brown
Tim Daum
Andrew Eisinger
Holly Hinz-Martin
Helen Ho
Brandon Holland
Mike Keil
Chris Kobylewski
Bonnie Laughlin
Nila Loveall
Matt Marek
Jennifer McMahan
Leah McQueeney
Elizabeth Preng
Kaylee Prescott
Zach Robbins
Eric Bunner
Jay Fogelson
Glendon Haney
Tom Hoffman
Maria Mora
Bo Qiu
Jacob Rivkin
Kristen Sharpe
Morgan Strobel
Lauren Beslow (Firm Risk Management)
David Feinberg (Finance)
Rachael Gibson (Talent Solutions)
Doug Knoch (Office of Corporate Development)
For more information about Crowe, please visit the firm's About Us page.
About Crowe
Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm that uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax and consulting services, helping businesses uncover hidden opportunities in the market – no matter what challenges the markets present. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.
