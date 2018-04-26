Crowell & Moring Expands Environment & Natural Resources, Government Contracts Capabilities with Senior Counsel Paul C. Freeman

"Our strength as a national regulatory firm allows us to serve clients seamlessly across practice groups and industries," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "Paul's combined experience in environmental and government contracts law opens doors to serving existing and new clients and further deepens the bench strength of our acclaimed ENR and Government Contracts groups."

Freeman routinely advises clients in response to investigations by, or inquiries from, a range of regulators, including the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Internal Revenue Service, the Department of Defense Inspector General, the FBI, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and state attorneys general. Freeman also counsels defense contractors on compliance with aspects of the Federal Acquisition Regulation, or FAR, including the mandatory disclosure rule, and routinely conducts internal investigations involving supply chain risks, ethics, quality systems, contract compliance, and potential false claims.

Daniel R. Forman, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's Government Contracts Group, said: "Paul has existing relationships with several of our clients. His addition expands our footprint in the Northeast, and his presence benefits our regulatory and enforcement capabilities, both of which we see as growth areas for the firm."

Additionally, Freeman represents fuel suppliers, commodities traders, and other market participants in matters arising under the RFS program, including the RFS Quality Assurance Program. His experience also includes advising on the siting, licensing, and development of natural gas and hydroelectric generating facilities, as well as matters before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

"Even with the Trump administration's deregulatory agenda, there remains considerable regulatory activity at EPA, including with regard to Renewable Fuels Standard setting," said Elliott P. Laws, chair of the firm's Environment & Natural Resources Group. "A growing number of companies stand to be subject to these and related state-program renewable volume mandates, and Paul is well positioned to advise them."

Freeman said: "Crowell & Moring was a perfect fit for my practice. The firm has a deep bench in my two primary practice areas. The quality of the lawyers, both in terms of leadership and experience, is a considerable asset for my clients."

Freeman joins Crowell & Moring from Eversheds Sutherland LLP where he served as counsel in the firm's Energy, Environmental and Commodities Practice Group, and his previous experience also includes serving as counsel at Dewey & LeBoeuf.

Freeman received both his Master's of Studies in Environmental Law, cum laude, and J.D. from Vermont Law School and his B.A., cum laude, from St. Lawrence University.

