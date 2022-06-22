Crowell & Moring Launches Crypto Digest to Help Businesses Adapt to Shifting Market

At a time when the market is constantly shifting and fraught with turmoil, the Crypto Digest will not only address the current atmosphere, but also examine potential risks and relevant regulations that investors need to understand as they embrace cryptocurrency. Crowell & Moring lawyers from a variety of practice areas will be contributing to the blog, including members of the Financial Services, Corporate, Bankruptcy & Restructuring, White Collar & Regulatory Enforcement, Privacy & Cybersecurity, Trade, and Tax groups.

"Cryptocurrency has become a fully recognized asset class and institutions will need to continue to adapt to the shifting market, while remaining cognizant of the developing regulatory landscape," said Richard J. Lee, partner in the Financial Services Group. "The Crypto Digest aims to provide actionable insights to investors seeking to understand their risks and obligations when engaging in the cryptocurrency market, as well as to companies dealing with transitioning to a crypto-forward business model."

Some of the first posts to the Crypto Digest include an overview of cryptocurrency trading agreements, as well lessons to be learned from the recent cryptocurrency bankruptcy case of Cred, Inc.

