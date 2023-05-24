Crowell & Moring Releases Retail in the Metaverse and Beyond

Collection features insights for corporate counsel and retail executives

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring has published Retail in the Metaverse and Beyond, a collection of insights for corporate counsel and executives in the retail industry. The compendium of Crowell's latest analyses explores the legal challenges that retailers face as they move deeper into virtual and augmented reality, from ownership of digital assets to data privacy concerns, as well as the best practices that will help them navigate the road ahead.

"Retailers are leveraging today's version of the metaverse to transform the shopping experience, drive customer engagement and loyalty, and unlock new business opportunities. Our publication explores a range of issues that retailers are already facing in the virtual world and looks at the concerns that could be around the virtual corner," Preetha Chakrabarti, a partner in Crowell's Advertising and Brand Protection Group and co-editor of Retail in the Metaverse and Beyond, said.

Articles include:

Three Key Challenges for Companies Entering the Metaverse

Copyright in the Metaverse: What Advertisers Need to Know

Privacy and Cybersecurity for Retailers in the Metaverse

Cases Show Real-World Laws Likely Apply in Metaverse

A Walk Through the Metaverse for Corporate Counsel

AI, IP, and the Metaverse

ESG in the Metaverse: An Opportunity to Rethink Sustainability

Will Web3 and the Metaverse Give Rise to Brand Guidelines 3.0?

Privacy and Cybersecurity Considerations for Artificial Intelligence in The Metaverse

Expanding the Runway: Fashion and the Metaverse

Brands, How Well-Versed Are You in the Metaverse?

"We drew on the longstanding retail industry experience of lawyers from across our firm in order to create this interdisciplinary collection of articles that we hope will serve as a useful resource for companies to better protect their brands' digital assets, leverage the metaverse to grow their business, and, ultimately, prepare for the virtual road ahead," Chakrabarti said.

