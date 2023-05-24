Crowell & Moring Releases Retail in the Metaverse and Beyond

News provided by

Crowell & Moring LLP

24 May, 2023, 16:00 ET

Collection features insights for corporate counsel and retail executives

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring has published Retail in the Metaverse and Beyond, a collection of insights for corporate counsel and executives in the retail industry. The compendium of Crowell's latest analyses explores the legal challenges that retailers face as they move deeper into virtual and augmented reality, from ownership of digital assets to data privacy concerns, as well as the best practices that will help them navigate the road ahead.

Continue Reading
Crowell & Moring Releases Retail in the Metaverse and Beyond
Crowell & Moring Releases Retail in the Metaverse and Beyond

"Retailers are leveraging today's version of the metaverse to transform the shopping experience, drive customer engagement and loyalty, and unlock new business opportunities. Our publication explores a range of issues that retailers are already facing in the virtual world and looks at the concerns that could be around the virtual corner," Preetha Chakrabarti, a partner in Crowell's Advertising and Brand Protection Group and co-editor of Retail in the Metaverse and Beyond, said.

Retail in the Metaverse and Beyond features a compendium of articles authored by Crowell lawyers, including insights featured in outlets like Corporate Counsel, Total Retail, MediaPost, Law360, Bloomberg, World Trademark Review, and more. 

Articles include:

  • Three Key Challenges for Companies Entering the Metaverse
  • Copyright in the Metaverse: What Advertisers Need to Know
  • Privacy and Cybersecurity for Retailers in the Metaverse
  • Cases Show Real-World Laws Likely Apply in Metaverse
  • A Walk Through the Metaverse for Corporate Counsel
  • AI, IP, and the Metaverse
  • ESG in the Metaverse: An Opportunity to Rethink Sustainability
  • Will Web3 and the Metaverse Give Rise to Brand Guidelines 3.0?
  • Privacy and Cybersecurity Considerations for Artificial Intelligence in The Metaverse
  • Expanding the Runway: Fashion and the Metaverse
  • Brands, How Well-Versed Are You in the Metaverse?

"We drew on the longstanding retail industry experience of lawyers from across our firm in order to create this interdisciplinary collection of articles that we hope will serve as a useful resource for companies to better protect their brands' digital assets, leverage the metaverse to grow their business, and, ultimately, prepare for the virtual road ahead," Chakrabarti said.

For more insights on the metaverse and to subscribe to Crowell's future publications and event invitations on topics in this area, visit www.crowell.com/metaverse. Follow our team as we discuss all things metaverse, including how companies are navigating issues like advertising, anti-money laundering, brand protection, corporate transactions, cryptocurrency, financial regulation, intellectual property, privacy and cybersecurity, white collar and regulatory enforcement, and more. Join the conversation with #RetailInTheMetaverse.

About Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP is an international law firm with offices in the United States, Europe, MENA, and Asia. Drawing on significant government, business, industry and legal experience, the firm helps clients capitalize on opportunities and provides creative solutions to complex litigation and arbitration, regulatory and policy, and corporate and transactional issues. The firm is consistently recognized for its commitment to pro bono service as well as its programs and initiatives to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion. 

Media Contact:
Nicole Quigley
Senior Communications Advisor 
Phone: 202.624.2849
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Crowell & Moring LLP

Also from this source

Corporate Tax Attorney Christine Lane Joins Crowell & Moring

IP Team Joins Crowell

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.