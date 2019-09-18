Crowell & Moring's New York Office Adds Former DOJ Litigator Starling Marshall

Marshall focuses her practice on litigation, complex IRS audits, and administrative appeals. She also regularly advises clients on privilege and protecting proprietary information in a wide array of contexts. Marshall will help expand the firm's litigation and tax practices in New York, as well as its West Coast offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco, where she has long-standing client relationships.

Marshall was previously at Covington & Burling. Prior to that, she served as a trial attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice's Tax Division, Court of Federal Claims Section. There, she was responsible for all aspects of litigation, from motions to discovery to trial on a variety of issues involving tax shelters, complex refund suits, 1603 grant cases, and TEFRA proceedings. She served on the Tax Division's employment tax enforcement task force. She tried several cases as lead trial counsel, and litigated matters of first impression, including a case to determine the effect of a TEFRA judgment on penalties against partners, a case regarding the proper treatment of earn-out rights, and a case about the treatment of nuclear decommissioning liabilities.

"Starling is a distinguished litigator and has extensive experience advising corporations about the complex federal tax code. This experience aligns perfectly with our ability to provide clients with sophisticated solutions to their most pressing challenges," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring.

Marshall is the latest hire for the firm's New York office, which continues to grow after a recent run of additions. Labor partner Eric Su, cybersecurity and data privacy partner Jarno Vanto, and advertising litigation partner Holly Melton joined the office following the 2018 addition of the New York Health Care practice, which included a nine-lawyer team led by partners Paul Mourning, Stephanie Marcantonio, Kathy Hirata Chin, and Brian McGovern. Other recent laterals include Brian Paul Gearing, Ph.D., partner in the Intellectual Property Group; Paul Freeman, senior counsel in the Environment and Natural Resources and Government Contracts groups; former federal prosecutor and First Assistant Attorney General of New Jersey, Rebecca Ricigliano, partner in the White Collar & Regulatory Enforcement group; and former Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Civil Enforcement at the DOJ's Antitrust Division, Juan A. Arteaga, partner in the Antitrust Group.

"In New York, we aim to expand on the firm's historic strengths in regulatory work and litigation, as well as cultivate top-tier practices in M&A, tax, insurance, real estate, employment, bankruptcy, and other traditional New York specialties," said Glen G. McGorty, managing partner of the firm's New York office. "Starling is an exceptionally talented lawyer, and we are delighted that she is joining our team. We are committed to recruiting and cultivating exceptional lawyers like Starling in our New York office, and we expect more to join in the coming months," McGorty said.

"Crowell & Moring has a deep tax controversy and litigation bench, including prominent DOJ Tax Division alumni with whom I have had the pleasure to work closely in the past," Marshall said. "This is an opportunity to serve clients at the highest level possible and to be part of a highly regarded team that is on the move in New York and California. I am excited to be taking a leadership role in expanding the firm's tax and litigation practices on both coasts."

Marshall earned her law degree from Fordham University School of Law and her undergraduate degree from Emory University. Her pro bono work includes serving as lead counsel with the ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project and ACLU-Utah, in a Bivens action against U.S. Marshals who raided a family's home on two successive days.

