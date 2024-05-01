Crowell Continues Corporate Expansion in Chicago

Two more partners from a team with more than two decades of experience working together move to Crowell

CHICAGO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring announced today that partner Elaine Taussig is joining the firm's Corporate group and partner Tom Williams is joining the firm's Corporate and IP groups in Chicago from Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg. They will unite with their long-time colleagues John J. Koenigsknecht and David S. Stone, who recently joined Crowell in corporate practice leadership positions to continue the firm's strategic growth of its transactional capabilities.

Taussig and Williams bring a valuable combination of law firm and in-house counsel experience and advise on business growth and IP protection strategies. They are the most recent members to join Crowell from a corporate team that has represented clients over the past two decades in sophisticated transactional matters. The team counsels public and private companies on M&A, capital markets, securities, governance, and strategic IP diligence and enforcement.

Elaine Taussig represents clients in public and private securities offerings, compliance with complex laws and regulations, and in a wide range of corporate transactions. She formerly served as general counsel of a number of companies in a variety of sectors, including print and digital media, energy, and health care technology, and brings that valuable in-house perspective to her practice.

Tom Williams manages IP-related due diligence activities in corporate transactions and helps clients negotiate a variety of business agreements. Leveraging deep technical and industrial experience, he also helps companies plan and implement product innovation protection, enforcement/defense, and monetization strategies to mitigate risk.

"We are very pleased that Elaine and Tom are joining Crowell, bringing their diverse transactional and IP experience," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "Clients will benefit from their proven track record of developing a deep understanding of a company's business and growth objectives so that they are well-positioned to advise on corporate and IP protection and monetization strategies."

The addition of this highly experienced team is a reflection of the firm's focus on continuing to grow its corporate capabilities to support clients in this dynamic global market and to continue expanding and diversifying its practice in Chicago. Crowell entered the Chicago market in 2021 when it combined with Brinks Gilson & Lione, a premier IP firm. That same year, Crowell combined with storied financial services firm Kibbe & Orbe, adding lawyers in London, New York, and Washington, D.C. Since then, it has continued to deepen its transactional bench, adding 14 partners.

"For almost two decades our team has worked together to provide seamless and strategic support to clients," Taussig said. "We are excited to move together to Crowell and expand the portfolio of experience that we can provide our clients in this very complex and highly regulated business environment."

"Crowell provides a valuable platform for our practice and our clients, because of the strength of the firm's transactional, regulatory, litigation, and IP practices," Williams said. "As trusted advisors, we are thrilled to join a firm with a shared commitment to deliver service excellence and innovative solutions to clients."

