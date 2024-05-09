Brings broad experience from Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracy Tolk has joined Crowell & Moring, bringing more than two decades of government affairs experience as an energy policy lobbyist and congressional staffer.

Tolk advises clean energy, transportation, technology, and agriculture companies on public policy matters before Congress and federal agencies. She joins Crowell as a senior policy director in the firm's Government Affairs Group.

Seasoned Energy and Environmental Lobbyist Tracy Tolk Joins Crowell & Moring’s Government Affairs Group

"Tracy is a connector and a forceful advocate for clients on important public policy matters in the energy and transportation arenas," said Aaron C. Cummings, co-chair of the firm's Government Affairs Group and former chief of staff to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). "Clients will benefit from Tracy's experience because of her bipartisan relationships on the Hill and her work with various federal agencies. She knows how the levers of Washington work."

Prior to joining the firm, Tolk was a principal at Van Ness Feldman LLP, a law and government relations firm. Her congressional experience includes serving as a senior advisor to both former Rep. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.), now the Governor of Washington, and former Rep. Jim Davis (D-Fla.) when they served on the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce. For Inslee, Tolk also managed matters before the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources, as well as the Select Committee on Energy Independence and Global Warming. Tolk oversaw energy, environment, and transportation policy issues and developed strategies to successfully execute the passage of legislation.

"Energy policy is critical to America's future and Tracy is a leader who can help guide clients in this rapidly evolving space," said James "Jim" Flood, co-chair of the firm's Government Affairs Group and former counsel to Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.).

"Crowell & Moring has a strong, bipartisan government affairs and regulatory practice and it is an ideal platform for my clients," said Tolk. "I'm excited to draw on my energy industry, congressional, and federal agency experience to help clients navigate the energy transition and advance their most important objectives."

Tolk is also an adjunct professor with the George Washington University Graduate School of Political Management's Legislative Affairs Program.

About Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring is an international law firm with operations in the United States, Europe, MENA, and Asia. Drawing on significant government, business, industry, and legal experience, the firm helps clients capitalize on opportunities and provides creative solutions to complex litigation and arbitration, regulatory and policy, and corporate and transactional issues. The firm is consistently recognized for its commitment to pro bono service, as well as its programs and initiatives to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Crowell & Moring LLP