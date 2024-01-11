Brings strategic international finance and operational experience

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring announced today that Mark Fenoughty, an experienced senior financial executive, has joined the firm as its new Chief Financial Officer. Fenoughty will lead the firm's finance and accounting functions and play a key role in driving the firm's business priorities.

Crowell Names Mark Fenoughty as CFO

Fenoughty joins from the global firm DLA Piper, where he held senior finance positions across Europe, Asia, and the United States. In his new role, Fenoughty will oversee financial reporting and analysis, accounting, budgeting, tax compliance, pricing and profitability, partner compensation, billing and collections, and administration of the firm's retirement plan. Fenoughty replaces John Oliverio, who is retiring after more than two decades of service with the firm and will transition into a senior advisor role.

"Mark brings deep industry experience and a stellar reputation for being a transformational leader," said Chahira Solh, chair of the firm's Executive Committee. "His commitment to continuous improvement and his demonstrated focus on adopting and implementing innovative approaches to drive performance, efficiency, and client value align well with our strategic priorities."

Mark is the most recent addition to the firm's administrative leadership team. In 2023, the firm brought on Chief Operating Officer Joe Palermo and Chief Technology Officer Joel Gustafson. In addition, Alma Asay was promoted to Chief Innovation Officer. The firm has experienced significant growth over the past few years adding more than 175 lawyers in the U.S., Europe, MENA and Asia since 2021.

"Mark brings valuable international financial experience and a proven track record of operational excellence and high performance team management," Palermo said. "Mark also understands the importance of deploying best of breed financial technology and tools and using data analytics to provide critical insight into a law firm's business in support of firm and client goals."

"Crowell has an exceptional reputation, a strategic vision for the future, and a culture that emphasizes collaboration, communication, and innovation," Fenoughty said. "I am looking forward to working with firm leadership to advance their business priorities and to support the firm's continuing strategic growth in this very dynamic and evolving legal market."

Fenoughty earned his bachelor's degree with honors in accounting and finance at Nottingham Trent University.

About Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring is an international law firm with operations in the United States, Europe, MENA, and Asia. Drawing on significant government, business, industry and legal experience, the firm helps clients capitalize on opportunities and provides creative solutions to complex litigation and arbitration, regulatory and policy, and corporate and transactional issues. The firm is consistently recognized for its commitment to pro bono service, as well as its programs and initiatives to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Crowell & Moring LLP