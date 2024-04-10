Crown Aesthetics Wins 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Award

Emphasizing Commitment to Exceptional Customer Experiences in the Aesthetics Industry

DALLAS, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics ("Crown"), a Crown Laboratories, Inc. company, is proud to announce that it has won the 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group. This recognition underscores the company's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and signifies its position as a leader in the industry.

Crown strives to provide best in class products that are supported by continuous education and marketing support to drive patients into medical practices. With an impressive legacy of innovative aesthetic skincare solutions such as SkinPen® Precision, the first FDA-cleared microneedling system, and BIOJUVE™, a breakthrough topical regimen that optimizes skin health through the skin's microbiome, Crown differentiates itself through its unparalleled support to ensure its customers' success.

"We are truly honored to receive the Excellence in Customer Service Award," said Michael McKenna, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Crown Aesthetics. "This achievement is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team who consistently strive to provide our customers with the best possible experience. While we may not be perfect, we continually seek opportunities for improvement, learning valuable lessons along the way, always listening to our customers. We remain committed to maintaining a high standard of excellence and continuing to exceed expectations in the years to come."

"Receiving this award validates our dedication to excellence," said Angela Wilson McDonald, Global VP, Education and Customer Success. "It also serves as reassurance to both current and prospective customers that they can expect nothing less than outstanding service when they choose Crown. In an increasingly competitive market where our customers and their patients have numerous options available to them, providing outstanding service is essential for building trust and loyalty. I'm proud of what our team has accomplished."

"In today's dynamic environment, customer service teams and suppliers have had to adapt significantly," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "We're thrilled to recognize Crown for their exemplary leadership and impactful contributions to improving everyday lives."

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their own customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given out to consultants, outsource partners and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.

About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our minimally-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; MicroPen EVO™, also FDA-cleared; BIOJUVE™, a novel skin biome brand; a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) system ProGen PRP® Eclipse; and VOTESSE®, a hair health system - act as "gateway" products that drive new and highly satisfied patients into practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium, and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for ten years and has expanded its distribution to over 50 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

