CROWN ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS AGAINST SCOPE 3 GHG EMISSIONS GOAL IN LATEST SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Report details Company's collective effort to achieve goals outlined in its Twentyby30™ program

TAMPA, Fla., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) has released its 2023 Sustainability Report detailing the Company's global sustainability activities, including being on track to meet its Scope 3 emissions reduction goal ahead of its 2030 deadline. The goal falls under the Climate Action pillar of Crown's Twentyby30™ sustainability program. Established in 2020, the comprehensive Twentyby30™ program includes 20 measurable sustainability goals to be completed by or before the end of 2030, set against a 2019 baseline. This year's report, titled "A Shared Purpose," highlights the collective efforts of Crown's global team to effect significant change in areas that address stakeholder concerns. Along with Climate Action, the program's pillars include Resource Efficiency, Optimum Circularity, Working Together and Never Compromise.

"Our progress toward achieving our bold Twentyby30™ goals is only possible with the commitment of our global team, and it is clear we have made strong strides together across our pillars of focus," said Tim Donahue, President, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Crown Holdings. "Our stakeholders rely on our transparency regarding sustainability performance, and it is up to us to remain advocates for strong standards and high performance for sustainability."

The activities tied to each of Crown's Twentyby30™ pillars underscore Crown's global commitment to sustainability and the comprehensive effort needed to continue driving success. Further details about these initiatives and all other progress can be found in the 2023 Sustainability Report.

"Every day, we align our operations with our Twentyby30™ sustainability goals and Crown's Best Practices. This is evident by the progress highlighted in the 'Teams at Work' segments featured throughout the report," said John M. Rost, Ph.D., Senior Vice President - Crown Technology, Global Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs. "Our shared purpose goes beyond the walls of Crown – it extends to our industry partners, government bodies and consumers around the world who all have an impact on our climate. We are committed to driving progress in global recycling rates, which is a critical component to our sustainability success and the sustainability of our industry."

The report is available on the sustainability section of Crown's website. It has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Core Standard and adheres to the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). The report maps Crown's progress to indicators defined by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Containers & Packaging Standard and key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Company's climate reporting also follows the guidelines of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The 2023 report includes the Company's GRI index as well as its SASB and TCFD disclosures.

Crown's 2023 Sustainability Report received independent assurance from Lucideon CICS Limited related to its total 2023 data for GHG emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3 categories) and 2023 water usage data. Lucideon also provided GRI verification to the GRI Core Index, Limited Verification.

