Crown Equipment Joins Universal Technical Institute's Early Employment Program

Paid work experience opportunities available to automotive and diesel technology students at 11 campuses

PHOENIX, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute , the transportation, skilled trades and energy education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. today announced that Crown Equipment (Crown) is now offering paid work experience opportunities to selected automotive and diesel students through Universal Technical Institute's Early Employment Program.

Through the agreement, Universal Technical Institute students in the 51-week automotive technology and the 45-week diesel technology programs may apply with Crown to work 20 to 30 paid hours weekly while completing their studies. Universal Technical Institute graduates who are offered full-time employment by Crown may also qualify for tuition reimbursement up to $20,0001. Employment will be offered through Crown Lift Trucks sales and service locations near 11 participating Universal Technical Institute campuses, which include:

"Universal Technical Institute is dedicated to providing our students with a valuable education that helps prepare them for future careers in in-demand fields. Expanding our early employment program aims to help bridge the need between skilled trade education and industry workforce needs," said Tracy Lorenz, president of the Universal Technical Institute division. "We are pleased to join forces with Crown to help foster a seamless transition from the classroom to the workforce for our students and graduates."

Established in 1945, Crown Equipment, one of the world's largest material handling companies, designs, manufactures, distributes, services and supports material handling products that provide customers with superior value. Crown has more than 18,100 employees globally, with over 500 retail locations in over 80 countries.

"Universal Technical Institute's Early Employment Program supports Crown's commitment to nurturing top-tier talent," said Craig Everman, vice president of branch operations at Crown Equipment. "Their training programs provide a great foundation for service technicians and enhance Crown's ability to tap into a skilled pool of well-prepared professionals to provide outstanding customer support. Participating in the Early Employment Program offers Universal Technical Institute graduates the opportunity to get a head start on a successful career with Crown."

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states and online, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

About Crown Equipment Corporation

Crown is one of the world's largest material handling companies with a reputation for award-winning product design, advanced engineering and technology, and superior after-sale service. Crown's business philosophy utilizes vertically integrated processes to design, manufacture and distribute forward-thinking, innovative solutions that improve customers' productivity and operating efficiency. Crown produces a broad range of forklifts, batteries and chargers, as well as automation solutions and fleet management technologies, and warehouse solutions products and design services. The company's global headquarters is located in New Bremen, Ohio, USA, with regional headquarters in Australia, China, Germany and Singapore. Its employees number more than 18,100 worldwide. Crown operates a service and distribution network that exceeds 500 retail locations in over 80 countries. To learn more about Crown's ideas for helping customers advance the productivity of their operations, visit crown.com.

1 Universal Technical Institute is an educational institution and cannot guarantee employment or salary.

