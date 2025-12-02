Universal Technical Institute, Inc. CEO Jerome Grant Testifies Before House Committee on Veterans' Affairs Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity

Mr. Grant urged passage of Veterans Education and Technology Skills (VETS) Opportunity Act.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. CEO Jerome Grant today delivered expert testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Veterans' Affairs Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity. Mr. Grant urged passage of HR 1458, the Veterans Education and Technology Skills (VETS) Opportunity Act, which would modernize the GI Bill to allow veterans to use their benefits for accredited hybrid and flexible certificate and diploma programs.

"Universal Technical Institute, Inc. is privileged to serve those who have served our nation, and we stand ready to work with Congress to expand opportunity and strengthen outcomes for America's veterans. The VETS Opportunity Act would expand opportunities in fields where demand is high, wages are strong and veterans thrive. It would reduce underemployment, strengthen our workforce and allow more veterans to pursue careers in the skilled trades and healthcare—sectors where shortages are persistent and nationally significant," said Mr. Grant.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a long history of helping those who've served the U.S. with their transition to civilian life. Across the company's two divisions—Universal Technical Institute (UTI), which offers transportation, skilled trades, electrical and energy education programs; and Concorde Career Colleges, which specializes in the dental, nursing, diagnostic and allied health professions—the company educates more than 3,300 veterans and military-affiliated students and supports them with military scholarships, Salute to Service tuition reductions, dedicated admissions and financial aid counselors, career coaching and recognition ceremonies.

In addition, the company is a proud partner with the Department of Defense's SkillBridge program, through which the UTI division operates on-base programs for service members and their families at Fort Bliss, Fort Bragg and Camp Pendleton. The company also works with the United Service Organizations (USO) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Hiring Our Heroes initiative to offer transition workshops, career coaching and direct connections with employers.

"At a moment when many white-collar entry-level markets are tightening, the skilled trades and healthcare fields are wide open. Veterans deserve to walk through those open doors," said Mr. Grant. "Passing the VETS Opportunity Act is one of the most important steps Congress can take to ensure veterans have access to the jobs of today and the careers of tomorrow."

"America cannot remain competitive without a strong technical workforce. Our company is ready to grow, innovate and partner even more aggressively to address America's skilled labor shortage and ensure employers have the talent they need to power the next century of American manufacturing."

Mr. Grant's full testimony is available here. For more information about Universal Technical Institute, Inc., visit investor.uti.edu.

