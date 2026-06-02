CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. APPOINTS OZGUR ATAS PRESIDENT OF ASIA PACIFIC DIVISION

TAMPA, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) announced today that it has appointed Ozgur Atas as President of its Asia Pacific region, effective July 1, 2026. In his new Singapore based role, Mr. Atas will report to Dr. John Rost, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer – Asia Pacific and Transit Packaging. Mr. Atas currently serves as Vice President of Operations for the Company's Europe, Middle East and Africa Division.

In his current role since 2018, Mr. Atas has achieved record output for the EMEA region, delivered substantial cost reductions and implemented a significant capacity expansion program to profitably meet growing demand for aluminum beverage cans. Having joined Crown in 2009, he previously held several increasingly responsible operational and general management roles, including most recently as General Manager of Turkey Beverage from 2013-2017. Mr. Atas holds a Masters in International Management from Maastricht University in the Netherlands.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Rost said, "I would like to congratulate Ozgur on this well-deserved promotion. Ozgur's well rounded operational and general management experience will serve the Company well in his new role."

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida. Learn more at www.crowncork.com .

For more information, contact:

Thomas T. Fischer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, (215) 552-3720

SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.