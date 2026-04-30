CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

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Crown Holdings, Inc.

Apr 30, 2026, 16:05 ET

TAMPA, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.35 per share payable May 28, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 14, 2026.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida.  Learn more at www.crowncork.com

For more information, contact:
Kevin C. Clothier, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (215) 698-5281, or
Thomas T. Fischer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, (215) 552-3720

SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.

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