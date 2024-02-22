CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

News provided by

Crown Holdings, Inc.

22 Feb, 2024, 16:10 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share payable March 28, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 14, 2024.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

For more information, contact:
Kevin C. Clothier, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (215) 698-5281, or
Thomas T. Fischer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, (215) 552-3720

SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics

