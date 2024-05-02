CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

TAMPA, Fla., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share payable June 27, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 13, 2024.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

