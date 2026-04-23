CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. TO ESTABLISH STATE-OF-THE-ART BEVERAGE CAN FACILITY IN NORTHERN INDIA, MARKING STRATEGIC EXPANSION INTO HIGH-GROWTH MARKET

TAMPA, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) today announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art beverage can manufacturing facility in Northern India, marking an important milestone in the Company's continued global expansion and its entry into one of the world's most dynamic and rapidly growing beverage markets.

The two-line facility is expected to commence operations during the second half of 2027 and, at full capacity, will produce approximately 2.2 billion cans annually. The plant will serve the accelerating demand in India for aluminum beverage cans across both alcoholic and non-alcoholic segments, driven by shifting consumer preferences, sustainability imperatives, and the ongoing premiumization of beverage packaging in the region.

Designed to incorporate advanced manufacturing technologies, best-in-class operational efficiencies, and leading sustainability standards, the new facility underscores Crown's commitment to delivering environmentally responsible best-in-class packaging solutions. Aluminum beverage cans remain the most recycled and sustainable beverage packaging format globally.

The project is supported by long-term customer commitments, including a partnership with United Breweries Limited (UBL), part of Heineken N.V., reinforcing the strong demand fundamentals underpinning this investment.

"This investment represents an important step in Crown's expansion into India, a market characterized by strong structural growth, evolving consumer trends, and increasing demand for sustainable packaging," said Mark Ketcheson, President of Crown's Europe, Middle East and Africa Division. "Supported by long-term customer partnerships, including with United Breweries Limited, this facility strengthens our ability to serve the market with reliability, quality and scale, while advancing our disciplined expansion across select high-growth regions."

Vivek Gupta, Managing Director, United Breweries Limited, said, "Demand for cans in India continues to grow strongly, driven by evolving consumer preferences and increasing adoption of premium and convenient formats. Strengthening supply will be key to unlocking the full opportunity. Our partnership with Crown, a global leader in beverage can manufacturing, brings global expertise and scale, and is a significant step in supporting our portfolio across brands such as Kingfisher and Heineken® as we scale with this demand."

Crown continues to expect full-year 2026 capital expenditures of approximately $550 million.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida. Learn more at www.crowncork.com .

For more information, contact:

Thomas T. Fischer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, (215) 552-3720

SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.