CROWN HOLDINGS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

TAMPA, Fla., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will release its earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, July 24, 2023.  The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (630) 395-0194 or toll-free (888) 324-8108 and the access password is "packaging".  A replay of the conference call will be available for a one-week period ending at midnight on August 1, 2023.  The telephone numbers for the replay are (203) 369-3350 or toll free (800) 819-5739.  A live webcast of the call will be made available to the public on the internet at the Company's website, www.crowncork.com.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods and industrial products.  World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida.

For more information, contact Corporate Communications at (215) 602-2653.

