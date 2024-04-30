Crown Laboratories Announces Expanded Role for Nadeem Moiz, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories ("Crown"), a fully integrated global skincare company, announced today that Nadeem Moiz, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, has been promoted to the position of President in addition to his existing roles. This promotion reflects not only Mr. Moiz's exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and outstanding performance in his current roles, but also the company's confidence in his abilities and its commitment to nurturing talent from within the organization.

Mr. Moiz joined Crown in 2022 and has embraced a holistic approach that encompasses strategic planning, operational excellence, financial management, and continuous innovation. As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Moiz has developed a scalable business model to accommodate growth and has streamlined workflows by optimizing resources to enhance operational efficiency. Simultaneously, as Chief Financial Officer, he has exhibited exemplary leadership in strategic financial management. In this new expanded leadership position, Mr. Moiz will assume broader responsibilities, including setting strategic direction, fostering innovation, and cultivating key partnerships to propel the company to new heights.

"Nadeem has consistently demonstrated an unparalleled dedication to excellence and a remarkable ability to drive our company's success," said Jeff Bedard, now Founder/CEO of Crown. "His strategic vision, combined with a deep understanding of operational intricacies and financial dynamics, makes him the ideal candidate to take on this expanded role. I am confident his leadership will continue to propel our company to new heights."

"As I step into this expanded role of President, I am profoundly honored and energized by the trust placed in me by our company's leadership," said Nadeem Moiz. "This promotion represents not only a recognition of my contributions, but also a testament to our collective commitment to driving innovation and excellence in every aspect of our operations. I am excited to leverage my dual expertise in operations and finance to lead our team towards even greater success, delivering value to our stakeholders and making a meaningful impact in the marketplace."

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for ten years and has expanded its distribution to over 50 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

