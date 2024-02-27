Crown Laboratories, Inc. Announces Strategic Consolidation of Business Units to Form a Unified Consumer Skincare Division

Steve Gallopo Appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to streamline operations and harness the collective expertise of its team, Crown Laboratories, Inc. ("Crown"), a leader in skin science for life, today announced the consolidation of its Premium Skincare and Therapeutic business units into a single, robust Consumer Skincare Division. This reorganization is designed to enhance innovation, efficiency, and the delivery of exceptional skincare products to consumers worldwide.

The new Consumer Skincare Division, led by Steve Gallopo, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, will serve as a powerhouse for skincare innovation, combining the strengths and resources of the previously separate units. By aligning talent and focusing efforts on skincare, Crown is poised to develop and deliver products that meet the evolving needs of our customers, ensuring the highest standards of quality and effectiveness.

"The skincare industry is rapidly evolving and so are the needs of our consumers. By bringing together our two esteemed business units, we are not just consolidating resources, we are merging a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and passion for skincare," said Jeff Bedard, President and CEO. "Steve Gallopo has forged a remarkable tenure here at Crown over the past five years. A member of the Executive Leadership Team, Steve has an exceptional track record of driving growth through product strategies, portfolio life-cycle management, innovation, and precision tactical execution. I have no doubt this new division will thrive under Steve's leadership."

"This strategic alignment under the Consumer Skincare Division will enable us to innovate more effectively, streamline our product development process, and enhance our ability to deliver exceptional skincare solutions that our customers love and trust," said Steve Gallopo. "Our people are our greatest asset, and aligning our talent within this new division is key to our success. I am delighted to lead this stellar team and look forward to the opportunities we create."

The consolidation is expected to result in a more agile and responsive organizational structure, with streamlined operations that leverage synergies between the teams' expertise in product development, marketing, and customer engagement. This alignment is also anticipated to foster a collaborative culture that will drive innovation and excellence in skincare.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for ten years and has expanded its distribution to over 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.crownlaboratories.com .

